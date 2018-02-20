As the sixth utility vehicle spawned under the blue-oval badge, the 2018 Ford Ecosport joins a family with a long and proud history of strong sales and good value.

It’s distinct enough from the slightly larger Escape to hold its own appeal, but the 2018 Ecosport is hardly fresh out of the bubble wrap, and it shows in some ways that might not be obvious. You may find better utility and better performance in other Ford crossover SUVs.

We give the Ecosport a 5.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Ecosport first emerged more than a decade ago, in Brazil. The current model has been on sale around the world since 2012; the U.S. version hails from Ford of India, the first U.S.-market car to come from that country. It’s sold in S, SE, SES, and Titanium trims, with a choice between front-drive, turbo-3 models and all-wheel-drive versions with an inline-4 engine. Prices start from just above $20,000, and approach $30,000 in all-wheel-drive SES editions.

Styling isn’t the Ecosport’s trump card, but really only rivals like the Jeep Renegade and Fiat 500X score points for looks. The Ecosport’s beltline recalls the same line on a Chevy Trax, but its front end reads more delicate. From the side the Ecosport seems to end abruptly at the rear. Inside, Ford undermines an otherwise simply formatted cockpit with inexpensive trim and lots of cutlines.

Most Ecosports are sold with front-wheel drive, a 6-speed automatic, and a 1.0-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder engine. Add the weight and complexity of all-wheel drive and Ford bumps the engine up to 2.0 liters and 4 cylinders. My 3-cylinder tester, at more than 3,000 pounds, generated unremarkable forward motion. Its steering wandered over a mix of road surfaces, but the ride absorbed some pitiful stretches of Everglades hotpatch and it braked responsively.

In Titanium trim, the Ecosport’s leather seats delivered a high driving position, good low-back support, and adjustable headrests. Head room is very good throughout, and the Ecosport’s rear seat outpoints most rivals. The cargo space is less generous, and the side-hinged cargo door is an oddity in today’s top-hinged tailgate universe. (Which you didn’t know existed, until just now.)

No crash-test data exists, and the Ecosport does not offer the latest safety features, like automatic emergency braking. Base models get a rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, and power features, while top models have Bang & Olufsen sound and a bright, big touchscreen. But prices begin above $20,000, and a full-tilt Ecosport outpaces a decent Honda HR-V, or even an Accord Sport with much more passenger space.