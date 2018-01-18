The 2018 Ford C-Max, now in its sixth and final model year, is a tall compact hatchback available only as a hybrid or plug-in hybrid. It launched in 2013 as the company’s response to the popular and fuel efficient Toyota Prius. The higher-volume C-max Hybrid suffered from a pair of reductions in its EPA fuel-economy rating, and has not sold particularly well as gasoline has remained cheap. Ford announced it would end production of the C-Max in 2018.

It’s available in SE and Titanium trim levels.

We rate the 2018 C-Max at 5.3 out of 10 possible points, reflecting its lack of active-safety features and increased competition from a variety of more recent hybrid and plug-in hybrid models. (Read more about how we rate cars.) Those include the latest Prius and Prius Prime, the second-generation Chevrolet Volt, and several hybrid mid-size sedans, as well a growing variety of all-electric models with 200 miles or more of range.

This is likely to be the last—or perhaps second to last—model year for the C-Max pair. While the model will continue in Europe, Ford is expected to introduce a new vehicle in the U.S. for 2019 or 2020 that offers hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or battery-electric powertrains. That car, rumored to be named Model E, is likely to replace both C-Max versions and the low-volume Focus Electric model as well.

The C-Max is essentially unchanged for 2018, following the addition of a standard rearview camera last year. Two new paint colors have been added.