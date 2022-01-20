Our review of the 2022 Ford Bronco is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2022 Ford Bronco if you're interested in purchasing one.
Sign up for Email Updates
Get updates about the 2022 Ford Bronco emailed to you
Get updates about the 2022 Ford Bronco emailed to you
Specs
Gas Mileage 20 mpg City/21 mpg Hwy
Engine Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4, 2.3 L
EPA Class No Data
Style Name Base 2 Door 4x4
Drivetrain Four Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 4
Passenger Doors 2
Body Style Sport Utility
Transmission Transmission: 7-Speed Manual -inc: granny gear and crank in gear function and Hill Descent ControlMore Specs »
News
2021 Ford Bronco vs. 2021 Toyota 4Runner: Compare SUVs
The 2021 Ford Bronco off-road SUV is new this year and the 2021 Toyota 4Runner isn’t. Both off-road SUVs can crawl over boulders, ford rivers, and ferry the family across town. After a 25-year absence, the Bronco epitomizes the latest...Read More»
2021 Ford Bronco vs. 2021 Jeep Wrangler: Compare SUVs
The return of the 2021 Ford Bronco after a quarter-century means one thing: Jeep is in trouble. Benchmarks need to be challenged, and icons deserve to be dared. Measuring the monumental return of a classic versus a living, rock-crawling legend...Read More»
2021 Ford Bronco: Power up, but inefficient
The 2021 Ford Bronco rumbles into dealers soon with even more power under the hood than what was originally expected, Motor Authority reported on Tuesday. The boost in power comes at the expense of efficiency, however, as the Bronco maxes out at...Read More»
Previous Year Models
InventoryMore Inventory »
Looking for other models of the Ford Bronco?Read reviews & get prices