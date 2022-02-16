What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Ford Bronco Sport? What does it compare to?

The Bronco Sport compact crossover SUV fills the space between the curvy car-adjacent Escape and the bricklike, truck-based Bronco. It’s a rival for vehicles like the Jeep Compass and Cherokee and the Subaru Crosstrek.

Is the 2022 Ford Bronco Sport a good SUV?

It’s poised on the road, terrific off-road, and looks like the car version of Throwback Mountain Dew. So, yes. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Ford Bronco Sport?

Sold in base, Big Bend, Outer Banks, and Badlands spec, the 2022 Bronco Sport changes some colors and tweaks feature availability, and that’s about all. It retains all of the rugged charm it coined in its first year on the road: it’s an angular, upright SUV with a durable-looking interior, with lots of Land Rover references in case you missed the obvious. Clad in plastic and rubber (and leather in pricey versions), it’s totally up for whatever mud can be thrown at it.

Base Bronco Sports with the 181-hp turbo-3 don’t feel fast, but they get the job done. They’re outfitted with a simple all-wheel-drive system and passenger-car tires, so make the trails firm, rock-free, and well-marked—but find the fun roads to get there. With a 245-hp turbo-4 and a twin-clutch all-wheel-drive system—and big off-road tires—the Badlands model goes further, farther, deeper, and makes a more convincing SUV case, even before you upsize to bigger all-terrain tires and strap on available skid plates.

The Bronco Sport can tote about 65 cubic feet of stuff; it’s smaller than an Escape in people space, but its seats get better bolsters than the short-cushioned buckets in that other crossover. The cabin’s filled with carabiner hooks, storage bins, tie-downs, and Molle straps—and it fills with tire and wind noise generated by the very hardware that gives it SUV credibility.

It tops crash-test ratings, and the Bronco Sport gets standard active-safety features like automatic emergency braking and active lane control, too.

How much does the 2022 Ford Bronco Sport cost?

For $28,910, the base Bronco Sport has all-wheel drive and roof rails, and runs CarPlay and Android Auto on its 8.0-inch touchscreen. We’d spend about $30,000 for the Big Bend, which gets a ruggedized interior and keyless start. Prices rise to the high $30,000s for the Badlands trail-tripper edition, with its skid plates, all-terrain tires, and ruggedized cabin.

Where is the 2022 Ford Bronco Sport made?

In Mexico.