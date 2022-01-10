What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Fiat 500X? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Fiat 500X is a small SUV with standard all-wheel drive that compares to the Subaru Crosstrek, Jeep Renegade, and Hyundai Tucson.

Is the 2022 Fiat 500X a good car/SUV?

Review continues below

While deficient in some categories, the Fiat 500X is a personality-loaded small SUV that is often discounted. We score it at 5.6 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Fiat 500X?

A newly optional fabric roof serves up a dose of style to the Fiat 500X this year. Additionally, a new Yacht Club Capri trim level slathers this model in blue inside and out for a nautical theme.

The 500X pairs retro cues with a two-box small SUV shape. Its tidy dimensions outside mean a small interior, even by bite-size SUV standards. At least what’s there is thoughtfully arranged, and the standard 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment features terrific software with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Underhood, the 1.3-liter turbo-4 is down on displacement but plenty powerful. It has an on-again, off-again relationship with the 9-speed automatic transmission, though standard all-wheel drive is a rarity in this segment. Fuel economy is good for the class at upward of 30 mpg on the highway.

Safety-wise, the 500X is light on crash-test data—and crash-avoidance features, for that matter. The full suite of automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control can be added, but for a hefty cost.

How much does the 2022 Fiat 500X cost?

The 500X starts a bit below $28,000 and can climb to around $36,000 with optional extras.

Figure around $31,000 for a well-equipped 500X Trekking, a model that has traditionally been sold with decent rebates.

Where is the 2022 Fiat 500X made?

In Italy.