Likes
- Perky looks
- Attractive interior
- Good infotainment software
- Decent turbo power
- Standard AWD
Dislikes
- Safety tech is a costly extra
- Relatively small infotainment screen
- Some rivals are cheaper
- 9-speed automatic can fumble
Buying tip
features & specs
The 2022 Fiat 500X is a high-personality small crossover SUV that prioritizes style over substance, at least in base forms.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Fiat 500X? What does it compare to?
The 2022 Fiat 500X is a small SUV with standard all-wheel drive that compares to the Subaru Crosstrek, Jeep Renegade, and Hyundai Tucson.
Is the 2022 Fiat 500X a good car/SUV?
While deficient in some categories, the Fiat 500X is a personality-loaded small SUV that is often discounted. We score it at 5.6 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 Fiat 500X?
A newly optional fabric roof serves up a dose of style to the Fiat 500X this year. Additionally, a new Yacht Club Capri trim level slathers this model in blue inside and out for a nautical theme.
The 500X pairs retro cues with a two-box small SUV shape. Its tidy dimensions outside mean a small interior, even by bite-size SUV standards. At least what’s there is thoughtfully arranged, and the standard 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment features terrific software with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.
Underhood, the 1.3-liter turbo-4 is down on displacement but plenty powerful. It has an on-again, off-again relationship with the 9-speed automatic transmission, though standard all-wheel drive is a rarity in this segment. Fuel economy is good for the class at upward of 30 mpg on the highway.
Safety-wise, the 500X is light on crash-test data—and crash-avoidance features, for that matter. The full suite of automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control can be added, but for a hefty cost.
How much does the 2022 Fiat 500X cost?
The 500X starts a bit below $28,000 and can climb to around $36,000 with optional extras.
Figure around $31,000 for a well-equipped 500X Trekking, a model that has traditionally been sold with decent rebates.
Where is the 2022 Fiat 500X made?
In Italy.
2022 FIAT 500X
Styling
With just enough retro cues to channel its city-car past, the Fiat 500X remains a good-looking small SUV.
Is the Fiat 500X a good-looking car?
We like the way the perky 2022 500X looks, even if its basic design is one of the oldest in the small crossover SUV segment. It’s a 7 on the TCC scale.
The 500X looks like an enlarged, four-door version of the now-discontinued (for our market) Fiat 500 minicar. Trekking and Sport versions go in different directions with either faux-rugged or quasi-sporty bits and add-ons.
The 500X is curvy inside, though the 7.0-inch touchscreen is mounted up high and other controls are simple enough to sort through.
Fiat offers up a wide array of paint and upholstery colors, so shop carefully to find your ideal 500X.
2022 FIAT 500X
Performance
The 2022 Fiat 500X is fairly fun to drive.
Is the Fiat 500X 4WD?
Yes, the Fiat 500X comes standard with all-wheel drive.
How fast is the Fiat 500X?
It’s not slow. The turbocharged 4-cylinder pushes 177 hp and 210 lb-ft of torque to each corner via a 9-speed automatic transmission. Though acceleration is good, the 9-speed automatic transmission can fumble especially at lower speeds and it can be reluctant to take advantage of all those cogs for speedy downshifting.
Handling is good but not quite sporty, and the fairly soft ride does a good job absorbing bumps so long as you stay away from the biggest wheel options—and the biggest bumps.
As a result, the 500X scores a middling 5 out of 10 for performance. The point we add for acceleration is canceled out by this frustrating gearbox.
2022 FIAT 500X
Comfort & Quality
Style takes precedent over space in the 500X.5
The 2022 Fiat 500X looks good inside, but it’s not particularly spacious. We rate it at 5 out of 10, a perfectly average score for perfectly average comfort.
Whether outfitted in cloth or leather, the seats are comfortable enough and offer good adjustment especially with the optional power driver’s seat. Rear-seat riders will find a class-acceptable 35 inches of leg room and decent head space without the optional sunroof. The rear door openings are fairly large for a small SUV, too.
Cargo space is just OK, though. The sloping roof and short rear overhang result in a sedan-like 14 cubic feet of space with the rear seat upright and just 40 cubes even with the second row flopped forward. Rivals offer 50 percent more cargo space.
2022 FIAT 500X
Safety
We lack full crash-test data for the Fiat 500X.
How safe is the Fiat 500X?
We’re not entirely sure since the IIHS has not completed its testing and the NHTSA hasn’t seen fit to smack one against a wall yet. As a result, we can’t score the 2022 Fiat 500X here.
That said, the related Jeep Renegade has done well enough in IIHS testing.
Fiat charges $1,395 for a package that includes a slew of crash-avoidance and driver-assistance features including automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control– but on some trims you have to spend an additional $995 in other options first. Though pricey, these are options that are worth the money.
2022 FIAT 500X
Features
The 2022 Fiat 500X trades a good infotainment system for sparse active safety tech.
We rate the 2022 Fiat 500X at 6 out of 10. It scores well for its options and its touchscreen interface, but it loses a point for the hefty upcharge for automatic emergency braking and other active safety tech largely standard on rivals.
Which Fiat 500X should I buy?
The 500X lineup comes in four trims, but we’d skip the base 500X Pop since it lacks an automatic emergency braking option.
Instead, the Trekking trim level with its rugged looks is a better starting point. You’ll still need to add nearly $2,500 in optional extras to load up a 500X with potentially life-saving tech. And we’d keep going with the Comfort group for its power-adjustable driver’s seat and the Cold Weather group for its heated seats.
How much is a fully loaded Fiat 500X?
A 500X Trekking Plus comes quite well-equipped for its roughly $36,000 price tag.
2022 FIAT 500X
Fuel Economy
The 2022 Fiat 500X serves up decent fuel economy.
Is the Fiat 500X good on gas?
Available only in all-wheel-drive configuration, the Fiat 500X is rated at a reasonably thrifty 24 mpg city, 30 highway, 26 combined. Rivals with less power are more frugal, but that’s a fair trade-off for the 500X’s performance. We rate the 500X at 5 out of 10 for gas mileage on the TCC scale.