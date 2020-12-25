What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Fiat 500X? What does it compare to?

Like a taller hatchback with available all-wheel drive, the 2021 Fiat 500X is a stylish small crossover SUV. When you go shopping, pit it against the Subaru Crosstrek, Honda HR-V, and Jeep Renegade.

Is the 2021 Fiat 500X a good car/SUV?

The 2021 500X is a good choice thanks to its turbocharged power and its terrific infotainment system, though you’ll want to shop carefully since active safety gear standard on rivals costs extra here. We rate the 500X at 5.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Fiat 500X?

This year, the 500X sees a few minor option package tweaks but its basic bones date back to the 2016 model year.

The 500X is a curvaceous choice that looks like the company’s now-discontinued (for the U.S. market) 500 hatchback stuffed its cheeks with marshmallows. Hey, we’ve all done it. Underneath, the 500X is closely related to the Jeep Renegade, although there is no off-road version of the Fiat.

The standard 1.3-liter turbo-4 spins 177 horsepower to all four wheels through a 9-speed automatic transmission. Power is good, though the transmission can occasionally be disagreeable. The 500X has a surprisingly good ride for a smaller crossover SUV, and its handling is fun.

Fuel economy is good given the underhood power. The EPA says to expect 26 mpg combined.

The 500X has a stylish interior with good features and decent space, though the Subaru Crosstrek makes better use of what’s available.

Rivals generally make active safety gear standard, while Fiat bundles automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot monitors in a $1,400 package that requires first spending $900 on parking sensors and LED lighting. That’s not chump change, but it’s money we’d spend.

How much does the 2021 Fiat 500X cost?

From $26,335 on up. The lineup consists of quirkily-named Pop, Trekking, and Sport trim levels, each with a few options and all priced reasonably against rivals even accounting for a costly $1,495 destination charge and the fact that Fiat charges extra for automatic emergency braking.

The 500X Trekking has rugged looks, and even though it’s not a proper four-wheeler, at around $30,000 with the Advanced Driver Assistance package and a few other goodies this is a charming choice.

Where is the 2021 Fiat 500X made?

In Italy.