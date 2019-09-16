The 2020 Fiat 500L hasn’t sold well in America since its launch in 2014. Besides the bulky styling of the subcompact crossover, it doesn’t offer much apart from impressive interior space and decent value in the base Pop trim. Trekking and Lounge trims are available. We give it 3.8 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2020 the 500L gets no changes even though parent company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles discontinued the 500 microcar that was the inspiration for the more American-sized 500L.

Other than being the Pope’s ride of choice during his visit to the U.S. a few years ago, the 500L doesn’t have much going for it, and that starts with the styling. While the cute, rounded Cinquecento influence works well on the standard 500 city car and 500X small crossover SUV, it’s bloated and ungainly on the 500L, which is essentially a subcompact hatchback with stretched proportions for more interior space. The cabin at least provides some visual intrigue but not nearly as much as its 500 siblings, which feature a body color dashboard and other quirks. The 500L is dark and sedated, more staid minivan than fun city runabout.

A 1.6-liter turbo-4 is the only engine option, and with just 160 horsepower it’s on the slow side, but the 500L has a comfortable suspension and responsive driving dynamics that help make up for its lack of grunt. At 25 mpg combined, this small engine isn’t particularly efficient either.

Four adults fit comfortably inside the 500L – or should we say comfortably for a short while. The hard and flat seats make longer journeys tiring, but 22 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats make it more practical than the raised 500X crossover.

All 500L models come with a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and optional navigation. Power features, USB chargers, and more all come standard, but active safety features are conspicuously missing from the options list. For a car that needs all the help it can get to be sold, this is a big oversight, not to mention the few concerning crash test scores that do exist for the 500L.