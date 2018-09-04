Sometimes affordable transportation is just that. What verve the 2019 Fiat 500L had when it was new has withered and the five-door hatchback that’s left is a family hauler with a bright interior and practical shape.

Our overall rating of 4.2 reflects that. It’s not attractive—especially against the Fiat 500X crossover across the showroom—but it offers decent value in base trims. Crash-test scores are incomplete and the 500L lacks active safety features. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year the 500L stands pat after a redesign last year. It’s available in Pop, Trekking, and Lounge trims, all powered by a 1.6-liter turbo-4 mated to a 6-speed automatic that power the front wheels only. It’s not fast, but the ride quality is relatively good.

The 500L seats four adults, but front-seat accommodations are a little thin. An awkward driving position affords good outward vision, but lacks all-day comfort. Behind the second row, the 500L offers more than 22 cubic feet of space, which is useful.

All Fiat 500Ls are equipped with a 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment, Bluetooth connectivity, power features, and a USB charger. Top trims get leather upholstery, but no amount of money can purchase active safety features such as automatic emergency braking or active lane control.

The Fiat 500L is best near base, where its low price and high versatility outshine relatively cramped quarters.