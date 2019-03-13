The 2019 Fiat 500e is a small, electric city car with style that’s sold in very small numbers, and only in California and Oregon.

It’s related to the gas-powered Fiat 500 that’s available everywhere else, and the 500e is perhaps the best one to buy among the group of 500-badged vehicles. Among the wider set of electric cars, the 500e is less appealing; it’s small and its 84-mile range is far behind competitors.

We rate the 2019 500e at 5.4 overall, which is buoyed by its emissions-free powertrain. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The best news about the 500e is that it looks virtually identical to the 500—inside and out.

Under the hood (so to speak) the 500e is powered by a 111-horsepower electric motor fed by a 24-kwh battery. The EPA rates its range at 84 miles, and its top speed is limited to 88 mph.

Its back seats might as well be painted on—adults won’t fit in the rear. Its battery pack eats into available space as well, the 500e has a small trunk.

The 2019 500e is available in two configurations, but with mostly similar equipment.

The standard features include 15-inch wheels, a 5.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with navigation and Bluetooth connectivity (but no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto), and synthetic leather. A sunroof is optional, and a sporty trim level adds a few extra body pieces outside but the same performance.