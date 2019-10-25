The 2020 Fiat 124 Spider blends 1960s Italian sports car heritage with Japanese know-how and quality. A turbocharged engine and the chassis from the Mazda MX-5 Miata make this stylish convertible a great buy, though it’s still exceedingly rare on the road. We give it 5.6 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2020, the 124 Spider gets only some additional scorpion graphics for the Abarth model.

Built in Japan but styled in Italy, the “Fiata” blends the Miata’s puny proportions with throwback looks to the original 124 Spider from the ‘60s to the ‘80s for a classier blend than its Mazda sibling. However, it also faces many of the shortcomings the Miata has, including a cramped, noisy cabin that’s styled well enough but features some flimsy materials.

Replacing Mazda’s naturally aspirated engine (which we prefer), Fiat throws in a 1.4-liter turbo-4 with 164 horsepower that yields mixed results. While the Mazda is faster now thanks to a power bump, the Fiat still has some enjoyable turbo boost, but lacks low-end power that makes it harder to get up to speed out of a corner or on the highway. Still, it’s hard to argue with rear-wheel drive, a sub-2,500-pound weight, and a 6-speed manual (or 6-speed paddle-shifted automatic, if you don’t like fun as much). An Abarth model adds an exhaust and other fun bits from the Fiat brand’s tuning division, but doesn’t actually represent a bump in power, which is a letdown considering how fun the 500 Abarth is over the standard car.

With Bluetooth and an ungainly touchscreen infotainment system made by Mazda, the 124 Spider is well-equipped no matter the model, and higher trims add mostly cosmetic or some performance bits. Fuel economy is also impressive at around 29-30 mpg combined, but the 124 Spider lacks crash test data because of its low sales volume, and no automatic braking system is available.