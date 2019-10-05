The 2020 Dodge Journey remains on sale after more than a decade since its last redesign. By keeping the Journey around largely unchanged since 2009, Dodge has stretched out the Journey to the limits of patience. It’s been surpassed by every new crossover SUV to come along in those years; its safety is a particular concern.

With an overall score of 3.2 out of 10, the 2020 Journey is of our lowest-rated vehicles. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2020, the Journey lineup is simplified to just two models, the SE Value trim and Crossroad. Also gone is the 3.6-liter V-6 engine as well as the option for all-wheel drive, which leaves just an anemic 4-cylinder under the hood and front-wheel drive. Rear parking sensors are now standard. A popular equipment package adds Bluetooth with voice command, tri-zone climate control, a power driver’s seat, cloth upholstery, and more to the SE Value trim and navigation, premium sound, and heated front seats and steering wheel to the Crossroad trim.

With the V-6 killed off, the Journey’s only engine is an overworked 2.4-liter inline-4 with 172 horsepower and front-wheel drive. An ancient 4-speed automatic sloshes through the gears, and while ride quality is fine, gas mileage (21 mpg combined) and handling leave a lot to be desired.

Besides its low price, the Journey’s only redeeming quality is its versatile interior, which offers surprising space and room for up to seven occupants in a compact package, though the third row is best used only for children.

Crash test scores negate its appeal as a cheap new family vehicle, however, with poor frontal scores from both the federal government and IIHS. Automatic emergency braking is nowhere to be found, and a rearview camera was only added when the government required it.