The 2019 Dodge Journey posts a low base price and a fairly large cabin for up to seven passengers—and that’s all.

Woefully out of date in terms of safety, the 2019 Journey also doesn’t have much in the way of the latest features, and its styling has grown stale.

At a 2.0 out of 10, it’s one of the lowest-rated vehicles on our site. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Journey is still here, despite yearly rumors of its demise: Fiat Chrysler had planned to replace it long ago with a new vehicle, but all the attention’s gone to Jeep instead.

You’d be better off with a Jeep crossover, in any case—any one of them. The Journey still sports the same shape it has since 2009, albeit with an interior upgraded in the 2013 model year.

Powertrains haven’t changed either. The base Journey still sports an inline-4 coupled to a 4-speed automatic, a factoid we’ll be struggling to remember years from now in auto trivia contests. The V-6 model’s much better baked, and the Journey rides well enough, but you can do better.

The Journey’s ample interior presents the best pitch it has for new-car buyers. Four adults fit well, and five can sit inside without resorting to name calling and elbow shoving. The second-row seat slides to adjust cabin or cargo space, and there’s a third-row seat, though it’s sized only for kids.

Where the Journey face-plants is in safety. Crash-test scores are poor; there’s no automatic emergency braking; a rearview camera only became standard when the Feds forced the issue. It’s shy on other features, too; Dodge makes base Journey drivers pay for Bluetooth connectivity, and its 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system isn’t Android or Apple compatible, and won’t ever be.