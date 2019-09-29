The 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan is the oldest minivan for sale today. New back in the last decade, it’s been surpassed by minivans from other brands—most of all by the Chrysler Pacifica, a TCC Best Car To Buy winner. With a low price tag in the plus column, we give it 3.8 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

New in 2008, the latest Dodge Grand Caravan received a major refresh in 2011, and hasn’t been substantially revised since. For 2020, the Grand Caravan gets fold-away seats standard, better upholstery, and a power driver’s seat on the SE Plus model.

If you’ve seen any Grand Caravan since 2011, you’ve seen the 2020 model. Its familiar shape is comforting in a way, but more nostalgic than exciting in any way, shape, or form. A 283-horsepower V-6 and 6-speed automatic provide adequate acceleration, but fuel economy is as old-school as the powertrain, and handling is below par when compared with vehicles such as the Pacifica and the Honda Odyssey.

Base Grand Caravans have a third-row seat that fold away, and the second-row fold-away (Stow ’n Go) seats on higher trims are the biggest selling point of this otherwise outdated van.

Safety scores leave a lot to be desired, with results that look straight out of 2008 and no active safety features to speak of. While other minivans offer a wide variety of family-friendly options, plug-in hybrid powertrains, airline-style seats, and in-vehicle wi-fi, the Grand Caravan is firmly stuck in the past.