The 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan presents a first-world dilemma. We want low prices and nice things, and in another day and age, this minivan would solve that conundrum.

But with the Grand Caravan, Dodge has aged out of the minivan system. Younger, prettier, more talented vans have come—and gone, and come again.

No matter whether it’s sold in SE, SE Plus, or SXT trim, the Dodge Grand Caravan no longer offers anything but a low price to shoppers, and its crash-test scores give us deep concern.

We rate the 2019 Grand Caravan at 3.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

With a basic shape that dates to the 1980s, the Grand Caravan’s most recent facelift came in 2011. It’s resolutely angular in a way Chrysler’s newer Pacifica is not, and that shows the Caravan’s age almost as much as its interior. The cabin’s plastered in inexpensive plastic and cloth—fine, if it’s a bare-bones family appliance, less pleasing once it flies past $30,000.

A 283-horsepower V-6 couples with a 6-speed automatic for very good acceleration, but fuel economy lags the pack of minivans, and so does handling. The Grand Caravan suffers from a bounding ride that transmits a lot of noise into the cabin.

Base Grand Caravans have a third-row fold-away seat, but a second-row fold-away set of captain’s chairs are the sole reason to buy this van other than price. Tuck all the seats you can and the Grand Caravan’s vast cargo hold makes for a good commercial vehicle, which it has been in past lives.

Safety scores from the IIHS are among the lowest of all vehicles, and the 2019 Grand Caravan lacks the latest safety features. Only the Grand Caravan SXT has features such as rear-seat entertainment and leather upholstery, while its minivan competition has gone on to plug-in hybrid powertrains, airline-style seats, and in-car wireless internet.