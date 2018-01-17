The 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan is a popular van that trades perhaps more on its household name than its virtues. It’s a dated van that has been superseded by the far more modern Chrysler Pacifica, but the Dodge may be worth considering solely on the basis of its high-value pricing.

We’re willing to look beyond the initial purchase price, however, which is why we’ve rated this outdated minivan a mere 4.5 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Grand Caravan has been around in its current iteration since 2008 with only one update since, and it shows. Today, it’s available in SE, SE Plus, SXT, and GT trim levels, each of which undercuts most rivals. Then again, that whole “you get what you pay for” phrase comes in handy here since the Grand Caravan has a chintzy interior, a clomping ride, and a subpar safety record.

Under its short hood sits a 283-horsepower version of the company’s 3.6-liter V-6 gas engine paired to a 6-speed automatic that shuttles power to the front wheels. The V-6 is strong, but the Grand Caravan’s weak structure and firm suspension results in a chuck wagon-grade ride quality with rattling interior trim to really set the mood.

At least the van benefits from Dodge’s traditionally solid packaging. The optional Stow ‘n Go seating arrangement features two thinly padded second-row bucket seats or a two-place second-row bench plus a three-seat third-row bench that tumble their way into the cargo floor when not in use. The net result is a commendably flat, wide, and long cargo area ready to swallow whatever life throws at you.

The Grand Caravan’s only rival in this respect is the far more modern Chrysler Pacifica, which is one of our favorite family haulers. The Pacifica tops the Grand Caravan not only on its roominess, but also in its safety record—something we think most families would place at the top of their shopping lists.