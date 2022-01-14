What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Dodge Durango? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Dodge Durango is a three-row SUV that went to the gym and tanning salon but may have skipped laundry day. It’s a bit past its sell-by date, but we like it anyway. Shop it against the Ford Explorer and Jeep Grand Cherokee L.

Is the 2022 Dodge Durango a good SUV?

There’s a lot to like about the 2022 Dodge Durango, from its muscular looks to its more muscular powertrain options. But its lousy crash-test record and firm ride drop the Durango to a TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Dodge Durango?

Last year’s 710-hp Durango SRT Hellcat bites the dust, leaving the lineup with SXT, GT, R/T, Citadel, and SRT 392 trims. The V-6 or V-8 engines offer between 293 and 475 horsepower and pair with an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear- or all-wheel drive. Fuel economy is miserable rather than miserly, with no model likely to exceed 25 mpg on the highway in real-world driving.

The Durango boasts muscular style to match its underhood grunt, especially in R/T and SRT 392 trims. Its interior is similarly racy thanks to a refresh last year, and most versions use a 10.1-inch touchscreen for infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a good navigation system, and over-the-air updates. The Durango may be distinctly dated when it comes to some things—its safety record and its looks—but it can be a high-tech choice.

Blind-spot monitors are standard across the lineup this year, but automatic emergency braking and active lane control are standard only on GT Plus and above trims. Those driver-assist features are recommended since the Durango has several blemishes on its crash-test record.

How much does the 2022 Dodge Durango cost?

The Durango SXT starts at $37,070, including a $1,595 destination fee, but we suggest stepping up to at least the $44,500 GT Plus for its available larger infotainment screen and driver-assistance safety technology. All-wheel drive adds $2,600, except on top SRT 392 models, where it is standard. The SRT 392 tops the range at about $68,000.

Where is the 2022 Dodge Durango made?

In Detroit, Michigan.