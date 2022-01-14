Likes
- Strong V-8 options
- Poised chassis
- Warm interior
- Good tech
- Detroit swagger
Dislikes
- Lousy safety record
- Lacks standard driver-assistance tech
- Starting to feel dated
- Ride can be stiff for a 3-row SUV
The 2022 Dodge Durango is a fun—but dated—throwback SUV.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Dodge Durango? What does it compare to?
The 2022 Dodge Durango is a three-row SUV that went to the gym and tanning salon but may have skipped laundry day. It’s a bit past its sell-by date, but we like it anyway. Shop it against the Ford Explorer and Jeep Grand Cherokee L.
Is the 2022 Dodge Durango a good SUV?
There’s a lot to like about the 2022 Dodge Durango, from its muscular looks to its more muscular powertrain options. But its lousy crash-test record and firm ride drop the Durango to a TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 Dodge Durango?
Last year’s 710-hp Durango SRT Hellcat bites the dust, leaving the lineup with SXT, GT, R/T, Citadel, and SRT 392 trims. The V-6 or V-8 engines offer between 293 and 475 horsepower and pair with an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear- or all-wheel drive. Fuel economy is miserable rather than miserly, with no model likely to exceed 25 mpg on the highway in real-world driving.
The Durango boasts muscular style to match its underhood grunt, especially in R/T and SRT 392 trims. Its interior is similarly racy thanks to a refresh last year, and most versions use a 10.1-inch touchscreen for infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a good navigation system, and over-the-air updates. The Durango may be distinctly dated when it comes to some things—its safety record and its looks—but it can be a high-tech choice.
Blind-spot monitors are standard across the lineup this year, but automatic emergency braking and active lane control are standard only on GT Plus and above trims. Those driver-assist features are recommended since the Durango has several blemishes on its crash-test record.
How much does the 2022 Dodge Durango cost?
The Durango SXT starts at $37,070, including a $1,595 destination fee, but we suggest stepping up to at least the $44,500 GT Plus for its available larger infotainment screen and driver-assistance safety technology. All-wheel drive adds $2,600, except on top SRT 392 models, where it is standard. The SRT 392 tops the range at about $68,000.
Where is the 2022 Dodge Durango made?
In Detroit, Michigan.
2022 Dodge Durango
Styling
Its basic form may date back more than a decade, but the Dodge Durango still has plenty of muscular lines.
Is the Dodge Durango a good-looking car?
The 2022 Dodge Durango aged well. This SUV’s styling dates back more than a decade, but the clean lines and muscular haunches inside and out still look pretty good. We rate the 2022 Durango at 7 out of 10.
Most Durangos wear big 20-inch wheels and a broad vertical grille that add to the muscle-truck looks outside. Optional racing stripes add just the right amount of kitsch.
Inside, the Durango has a driver-focused dash that wears decent materials and mostly convenient controls. A somewhat surprising interior revamp last year gave the Durango upgraded switches and an optional upsized 10.1-inch touchscreen. (An 8.4-inch touchscreen is standard.)
Brighter hues make the Durango’s interior look more spacious than it is, so consider branching out from basic all-black.
2022 Dodge Durango
Performance
A host of V-6 and V-8 engines help the 2022 Dodge Durango live up to its muscle-truck looks.
Its lineup of strong engine choices may lack last year’s mega-power Hellcat configuration, but the 2022 Dodge Durango still offers thrilling acceleration paired with a compliant ride and decent handling by SUV standards.
We rate it at 7 out of 10, with points above average for towing and acceleration.
Is the Dodge Durango 4WD?
It can be, but don’t expect this rear-wheel-based SUV to head off-road. The low-riding suspension and big wheels mean the Durango is better-suited to all-weather use than four-wheeling.
How fast is the Dodge Durango?
It can be quite quick, even in base V-6 configurations. That 3.6-liter engine muscles out nearly 300 hp and can lug 6,200 pounds. The optional 5.7-liter V-8 is thirsty but stronger yet with 360 hp.
The SRT 392 gets its name from its 6.4-liter V-8 (392 cubic inches, in old-school Detroit-speak). With 475 hp, it’s now the king of the Durango heap since last year’s 710-hp supercharged V-8 is one of the history books. It can tow up to 8,700 pounds or it can go from 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds.
No matter the engine, a well-tuned 8-speed automatic transmission delivers power to the wheels.
Ride quality is on the firm side regardless of wheel and tire setup, though only the SRT 392 is truly stiff. Well-weighted steering helps this heavy SUV feel more planted on a curvy road, too.
2022 Dodge Durango
Comfort & Quality
Spacious and well-equipped inside, the 2022 Dodge Durango can haul families as well as other things.
Depending on the trim level and configuration, the 2022 Dodge Durango can lug between six and seven passengers and their cargo in reasonable comfort. It’s a 9 on the TCC scale due to its comfortable seats, good luggage and passenger space, and overall quality feel.
Nearly all Durango models have power-adjustable front seats that offer good support. Rear-seat room is impressive, with either dual captain’s chairs or a three-piece bench on the options list. The third row is best for kids, though adults can squeeze back there in a pinch.
The Durango can haul up to 85 cubic feet of luggage with the second and third rows flopped forward.
Materials are in line with pricing, with soft-touch plastics throughout and the option for soft, fragrant leathers.
2022 Dodge Durango
Safety
Dodge is stingy with safety tech on the 2022 Dodge Durango.
How safe is the Dodge Durango?
Simply put, there are safer choices out there when it comes to family-oriented SUVs.
The 2022 Dodge Durango has achieved unimpressive crash-test scores and it lacks standard collision-avoidance tech. We rate it at just 2 out of 10 on the TCC scale.
The federal government rates the Durango at four stars overall, with a particularly concerning three-star rollover rating for all-wheel-drive versions. The IIHS is no kinder, granting the Durango a “Marginal” score for the small-overlap frontal crash test on the driver’s side.
A package containing automatic emergency braking and active lane control is standard on GT and higher trims, though it is standard on the Citadel.
Blind-spot monitors and parking sensors are at least standard for 2022 across the lineup, however.
2022 Dodge Durango
Features
Limited safety tech and a pared down lineup mean that finding the right 2022 Dodge Durango may be difficult.
The 2022 Dodge Durango comes in five basic flavors, but not all offer the same value. We rate the range at 7 out of 10 thanks to a good infotainment system and a wide range of options.
Which Dodge Durango should I buy?
The lineup starts at around $37,000 in SXT guise, which wears cloth seats and comes with an 8.4-inch touchscreen with a decent infotainment system including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.
We’d consider a step up to the nearly $40,000 GT for its dressier looks and the fact that it’s the gateway to automatic emergency braking and active lane control, plus an impressive 10.1-inch touchscreen with navigation, wireless smartphone mirroring, and over-the-air updates.
R/T versions cost the better part of $50,000, though they layer on the V-8 engine, leather seats, and a number of other features that a GT buyer might spring for anyway.
Our money would be on a well-equipped Durango R/T with optional safety tech or the similarly priced Citadel for its plush interior.
How much is a fully loaded Dodge Durango?
At about $68,000 to start, the Durango SRT 392 is now the range-topping version. Various options and appearance packages can add $15,000 to its bottom line, however.
2022 Dodge Durango
Fuel Economy
The 2022 Dodge Durango is one thirsty SUV.
Is the Dodge Durango good on gas?
No way. Base V-6 models are below average among their competitive set given their power output. They’re rated by the EPA at 19 mpg city, 26 highway, 21 combined with rear-wheel drive, and it’s only slightly lower with all-wheel drive. We rate that 2022 Durango at 4 out of 10, and it only gets worse from there.
The V-8 that’s standard on R/T and optional on Citadel trims slides to just 14/22/17 mpg. SRT 392 versions are thirstier yet, and all V-8s need pricier mid-grade or higher fuel.