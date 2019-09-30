The 2020 Dodge Durango is a big, powerful, crossover SUV that muscles minivans out of the way. With an available high-performance model and three rows of seats, we give this aging brute 5.2 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2020 Durango comes in SXT, GT, R/T, Citadel, and SRT editions. This year, the Durango R/T wears new badges, gets a new premium interior package with a suede headliner and instrument panel, and adopts a new 20-inch wheel design.

Though showing its age, the Durango’s smooth body echoes Dodge’s muscle car lineup with a wide and bold front end with deep hood scoops on some models, and a rear that was one of the first in recent memory to feature the now-ubiquitous full-width taillight design. The interior hasn’t aged quite as well but features a simple center stack that places all the controls clearly within reach.

The Durango’s hallmark trait is arguably its powertrain lineup, offering big power in three old-school engine variants. A stalwart V-6 that comes standard yields 293 horsepower (or 295 with sport exhaust), while the optional 5.7-liter V-8 brings 360 hp and a great sound with it. For those who love energy drinks and Metallica but still have a family to haul around, there’s the hilarious 475-hp Durango SRT with a big 6.4-liter V-8 and plenty of performance upgrades. Rear-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is available. The Durango’s comfortable ride and maximum 8,700-pound towing capacity (in SRT form) make it a capable road trip machine.

Available in five versions and with a variety of powertrain options, the Durango ranges from value-oriented minivan alternative to downright muscle truck, but all models are well equipped with touchscreen infotainment, tri-zone climate control, USB inputs, and keyless ignition. The interior is vast and configurable, featuring seating for up to seven occupants, and a maximum of 85 cubic feet of cargo space.

Where the Durango falls behind is in terms of safety and fuel economy, receiving only 4 stars overall in crash tests from the federal government, and managing a maximum of 21 mpg combined (15 mpg combined for the thirsty SRT model). Active safety technologies are available, but come with an additional cost when other rivals make them standard or less expensive.