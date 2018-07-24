The 2019 Dodge Durango is a three-row crossover SUV that turns its nose up at minivans. With available V-8 power—and lots of it—the 2019 Durango eschews curvy crossover style in favor of Detroit machismo.

Though it’s starting to show its age, the Durango has its virtues. We rate it 5.7 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2019, the Durango lineup largely stands pat in this generation’s ninth model year. A broad lineup consisting of SXT, GT, R/T, Citadel, and SRT trims, plus numerous options, helps keep it feeling fresher than it is.

The Durango’s underhood lineup is about as vast, consisting of a 293-horsepower 3.6-liter V-6 that’s standard for most trims, a a muscular 360-hp 5.7-liter V-8 that’s more than enough for most users, and a fire-breathing 475-hp 6.4-liter V-8 in the Durango SRT.

Rear-wheel drive is standard fare, with all-wheel drive optional for most configurations. An 8-speed automatic with paddle shifters puts power to the wheels. Even in its simplest form, the Durango rides well and handles with more verve than other crossover SUVs thanks to its rear-drive design. It’s heavy, but it tows well enough with the V-8s—as much as 8,700 pounds in SRT guise.

No Durango is especially thrifty, especially those with V-8 power, but the 18 mpg city, 25 highway, 21 combined figures for V-6 all-wheel drive models are acceptable given the vehicle’s capability.

The Durango’s interior offers good room but doesn’t match the configurable space of some more family-oriented rivals. With the third row upright, just 17 cubic feet of cargo space awaits small bags and strollers, though that grows to 43.3 cubes with the rearmost seats folded.

Soft leather upholstery on uplevel trims gives the Durango a high-end feel, even as the crossover SUV’s price tag doubles from its $30,000 starting point when fully optioned.

One place where the Durango lags is in safety. A four-star rating from the government and a “Marginal” rating in the small-overlap crash test performed by the IIHS raise some red flags.