What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Dodge Charger? What does it compare to?

The 2023 Dodge Charger is a modern muscle sedan with fire-breathing V-8 power and styling that can be over-the-top in SRT trims. It’s short on real rivals, though you might consider everything from a Nissan Maxima to a Cadillac CT5 Blackwing if you’re in a cross-shopping mood.

Is the 2023 Dodge Charger a good car?

Review continues below

It’s a lot of fun, even if it no longer measures up in some key areas. Big V-8 engine options and decent tech spar with a so-so safety record and ghastly fuel economy. We rate the 2023 Charger at 5.7 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Dodge Charger?

The Charger enters its final year in its current iteration with a special “Last Call” plaque underhood. Dodge promises a host of special editions, which will debut throughout the year. Certainly some muscle car enthusiasts will plan to collect them all.

This sedan version of the retro-laced Dodge Challenger coupe features its own vintage style and 1960s Detroit swagger. It’s never truly sedate, at least in the looks department. Step up to widebody versions, however, and your middle school Hot Wheels fantasies can come to life. How tasteful you want your Charger is up to you since Dodge offers a wide range of exterior colors and graphics kits.

The Charger comes in a ton of configurations starting with a 3.6-liter V-6 rated at 300 hp. Work your way up through 5.7 and 6.4-liter V-8s before topping out with the supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 that powers SRT versions. All use an 8-speed automatic transmission, while all-wheel drive is optional with the V-6.

There’s no slow Charger here, but power is commensurate with price. Our pick for most users is the Charger R/T with its 5.7-liter V-8, but we can’t fault any V-8 version. For their size and heft, these cars boast adept handling. You won’t want one for a technical race course, but they can hold their own down a winding road.

Fuel economy suffers, unless you grab the base V-6. At 30 mpg on the highway, it’s almost a justifiable long-distance cruiser. V-8 models slurp down mid-grade or premium unleaded fuel, though.

The Charger has comfy front seats with plenty of bolstering in SRT versions. The rear bench doesn’t offer land yacht comfort, though interior materials are fairly good.

Features-wise, the slick infotainment system is a cinch, but we fault Dodge for making automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control optional extras. That’s a shame, especially since the Charger has a mixed safety record from the IIHS and the NHTSA.

How much does the 2023 Dodge Charger cost?

The 2023 Dodge Charger should start somewhere around $35,000. Figure about $10,000 more for a Charger R/T with the V-8, or about double that when fully outfitted in SRT Hellcat Redeye form.

Where is the 2023 Dodge Charger made?

In Canada.