What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Dodge Charger? What does it compare to?

The Dodge Charger is the last of its breed, a mid-priced, rear-wheel-drive Detroit-bred (if Canadian-built) full-size sedan. As the final holdout, it doesn’t have any real rivals, though the Chrysler 300 offers similar size with a little more luxury, and you could also find yourself shopping the Nissan Maxima.

Is the 2022 Dodge Charger a good car/SUV?

Though distinctly dated, the 2022 Charger is a good value and can be had with borderline obscene power. It’s good fun, and we give it a TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Dodge Charger?

The Charger charges into 2022 essentially unchanged, aside from wider availability of a security alarm.

This big sedan comes in V-6 and various V-8 configurations. Six-cylinder models are called SXT or GT, and they offer all-wheel drive. A 5.7-liter V-8 comes on R/T models—the value leaders of the group—while 6.4-liter and 6.2-liter V-8s in SRT versions are not for the faint of heart.

Fuel economy drops precipitously when engine power rises, though 6-cylinder versions are actually fairly frugal thanks to long legs provided by a spectacular 8-speed automatic transmission.

Regardless of engine, all Chargers look pretty quick thanks to muscular styling that has aged well. Inside, these sedans aren’t as spacious as their big dimensions suggest, but they have decent space for five and good overall materials and features for the money. Active safety tech costs extra, which is a shame, but infotainment is top notch.

Crash-test results are just OK, a reminder that these sedans have been on the road for a decade now.

How much does the 2022 Dodge Charger cost?

The Charger starts around $33,000 but can nearly triple with more power, more fenders, more tire, and more features. Our money would be on either an R/T or a Scat Pack, both of which offer serious grunt in the $40,000-$45,000 range.

Where is the 2022 Dodge Charger made?

In Ontario, Canada.