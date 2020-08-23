We’re not sure how the Dodge Charger gets stronger as it gets older. Maybe ask The Rock?

For 2021, the Charger gets an asphalt melting 797-horsepower variant that’s as irresponsible as it is powerful. That’s not a judgement on our part, just unbridled peak-power on Dodge’s.

The Charger gets a 6.2 TCC Rating thanks to that performance and style. Gas mileage isn’t great, and so what. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Like last year, the Charger is available in SXT, GT, R/T, Scat Pack, and SRT Hellcat trim levels. A SRT Hellcat Redeye is new this year and hugely powerful, all-wheel drive is available on SXT and GT cars with a V-6. Everything else gets rear-drive, a V-8, and a prolific thirst.

The Charger is mechanically related to the Challenger coupe but adds two more doors and a bucketful of practicality over that car. The Challenger looks better, but the Charger still looks good.

Both share a lineup of engines that would tax any spreadsheet. The base V-6 makes 292 hp, while a 5.7-liter V-8 makes 370 hp. A 6.4-liter V-8 makes 485 hp, and the Hellcats take over with 717 hp or 797 hp depending on how deep your pockets are.

All are paired to an 8-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive more often, all-wheel drive is on the menu but misses the point.

The Charger comfortably seats four—something the Challenger can’t say—although the back seats lack for long-haul comfort. The trunk is big: 16.5 cubic feet.

So is its thirst. The Charger rates anywhere from the mid-20s to the low-teens for fuel economy—worse if you have a heavy right foot. Looking for great gas mileage? Keep looking.

The Charger is equipped with a 7.0-inch touchscreen with smartphone software, 17-inch wheels, and cloth upholstery. Its best life is with an 8.4-inch touchscreen, 20-inch wheels, performance goodies, and a sonorous V-8 under the hood.

We’d pick a Scat Pack for its mighty 6.4-liter V-8, available options, and available active safety features that aren’t standard on any trim (regrettably) but also not available on Hellcats. Shucks.