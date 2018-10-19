Time marches on. Cars get redesigned once, twice, three times. Most cars do, at least. The 2019 Dodge Charger carries on with the same basic platform it’s had since 2005. A styling update in 2011 gave it more of a Coke-bottle shape, and a 2015 refresh tweaked the front end, but it’s still the same basic Charger we’ve known and driven for more than a decade.

The Charger has remained relevant by bringing the power and by bringing back throwback muscle car editions that appeal to old guys but dumb it down for the younger set. It’s no straight-line special: it’s retro, but the 2019 Charger still drives well, and it’s unmistakably American.

We rate the Charger a 6.3 overall, adding points for its looks, powertrain performance, interior comfort, and range of features. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Dodge has reworked the Charger model lineup for 2019. It now consists of SXT, SXT AWD, GT, R/T, R/T Scat Pack, and SRT Hellcat. The SXT AWD is new, the GT becomes a V-6 model with performance looks, and the R/T Scat Pack no longer merits SRT consideration even though it still offers track-ready performance. Also for 2019, the SRT Hellcat gets the torque reserve and after-run chiller from last year’s Demon, and the R/T Scat Pack and Hellcat add launch assist and a line lock.

All Chargers boast a Coke-bottle shape with drawn-in sides and bulging fenders that comes right from the 1960s. Only the SXT has a subdued look, while other models get immodest add-ons like a hood scoop, sculpted side sills, a decklid spoiler, and 20-inch wheels. Inside, the design is retro as well, though modern touches like touchscreen infotainment and a digital instrument cluster display bring it up to date.

Buyers have a choice of a V-6 or three V-8 engines, and performance is commensurate with the engine chosen. The V-6 is a competent engine and it’s paired well with its 8-speed automatic transmission. Acceleration only improves from there. The SRT Hellcat eclipses 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds (for those who can manage all that power without too much tire spin) and reaches a claimed 204 mph.

All Chargers handle well for their size and even the top models won’t beat up occupants on rough roads. The R/T Scat Pack and the wild SRT Hellcat ride on stiffer suspensions and arrest their momentum with Brembo brakes to give them some track capability. The Hellcat goes even further with adaptive dampers and drive modes that change its character from calm to calamitous. Take it on a track and the Hellcat’s tail wants to dance, its acceleration socks you in the gut, and its weight fights you in the corners.

Interior space is plentiful in the Charger, though it’s not as big inside as its footprint might indicate. Front passengers have lots of elbow room, but rear seat passengers don’t get as much knee room or head room as other large sedan or even some mid-size cars.

All Chargers are well equipped, with such features as a power driver’s seat, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, satellite radio, Bluetooth, rear parking sensors, and alloy wheels. From there, the performance features just pile on.

Safety features do, too. Buyers can get blind-spot monitors and forward collision warnings with automatic emergency braking, among others, but the Charger’s crash-test ratings have fallen below the mean, a sign of its age.