What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Dodge Challenger? What does it compare to?

The 2023 Dodge Challenger is a modern muscle car, available in myriad smile-inducing configurations. Compare it to the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro.

Is the 2023 Dodge Challenger a good car?

That depends on what you ask of it. For Friday night cruises and car shows, the Challenger will get plenty of attention in just about any form. For track days, it’s great as an R/T or R/T Scat Pack, unless that track is a quarter-mile long—then it’s SRT Super Stock all the way. While far from perfect, the Challenger charms its way to a 5.3 out of 10 on the TCC scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Dodge Challenger?

After more than 15 years in its modern incarnation, the 2023 Dodge Challenger will roar off into the sunset with a host of special trim levels set to debut throughout the year. Joining those instant classics will be several more paint hues and a “Last Call” plaque underhood.

The Challenger sticks with its retro, 1970-inspired lines again, meaning this model has outlived the original design by more than a dozen years. Beneath its long hood, its abrupt front and rear ends, and its optional widebody kit lurks a surprisingly adept chassis, though. Don’t be fooled by the muscle car positioning: the Challenger can hustle.

Sure, there’s a 303-hp V-6, but what you really want is a V-8. The R/T Scat Pack represents a solid balance between value and fun, with its 485-hp 6.4-liter V-8 paired either to a chunky 6-speed manual or a slick 8-speed automatic. Adaptive Bilstein shocks make its 20-inch wheels ride tolerably, too.

But we can’t blame you for buying an SRT. (We can blame you for tucking one away instead of enjoying it, though.) These models start with 717 hp from their 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 and they culminate in bonkers 807-hp form, tuned for drag strips.

Fuel economy is terrible, unless you buy the V-6. Hey, salads exist, too. Look for sub-20 mpg combined with any V-8.

Realistically, though, you probably already know which Challenger version you want, and you probably don’t care about its fuel economy.

Thankfully, all share a reasonably spacious and plenty plush cabin equipped with a good infotainment system. A 7.0-inch screen is standard, though the 8.4-incher on most versions is even more delightful.

Where the Challenger shows its age isn’t in its style but in its safety scores and tech. So-so ratings and a lack of automatic emergency braking hold this model back in our ratings.

How much does the 2023 Dodge Challenger cost?

Dodge has not priced the 2023 Challenger. Last year’s model started in the $33,000 range. Budget about $48,000 for the R/T Scat Pack, though, if you want a model that scoots.

Where is the 2023 Dodge Challenger made?

In Ontario, Canada.