Likes
- Unabashed power
- Unabashed performance
- Decent infotainment
- Handles well, for its weight
Dislikes
- Lousy safety tech
- AWD version is silly
- Too much swagger for some
- It’s going away
Buying tip
The 2023 Dodge Challenger refuses to mend its hedonistic ways—and we’re more than OK with that.
What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Dodge Challenger? What does it compare to?
The 2023 Dodge Challenger is a modern muscle car, available in myriad smile-inducing configurations. Compare it to the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro.
Is the 2023 Dodge Challenger a good car?
That depends on what you ask of it. For Friday night cruises and car shows, the Challenger will get plenty of attention in just about any form. For track days, it’s great as an R/T or R/T Scat Pack, unless that track is a quarter-mile long—then it’s SRT Super Stock all the way. While far from perfect, the Challenger charms its way to a 5.3 out of 10 on the TCC scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2023 Dodge Challenger?
After more than 15 years in its modern incarnation, the 2023 Dodge Challenger will roar off into the sunset with a host of special trim levels set to debut throughout the year. Joining those instant classics will be several more paint hues and a “Last Call” plaque underhood.
The Challenger sticks with its retro, 1970-inspired lines again, meaning this model has outlived the original design by more than a dozen years. Beneath its long hood, its abrupt front and rear ends, and its optional widebody kit lurks a surprisingly adept chassis, though. Don’t be fooled by the muscle car positioning: the Challenger can hustle.
Sure, there’s a 303-hp V-6, but what you really want is a V-8. The R/T Scat Pack represents a solid balance between value and fun, with its 485-hp 6.4-liter V-8 paired either to a chunky 6-speed manual or a slick 8-speed automatic. Adaptive Bilstein shocks make its 20-inch wheels ride tolerably, too.
But we can’t blame you for buying an SRT. (We can blame you for tucking one away instead of enjoying it, though.) These models start with 717 hp from their 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 and they culminate in bonkers 807-hp form, tuned for drag strips.
Fuel economy is terrible, unless you buy the V-6. Hey, salads exist, too. Look for sub-20 mpg combined with any V-8.
Realistically, though, you probably already know which Challenger version you want, and you probably don’t care about its fuel economy.
Thankfully, all share a reasonably spacious and plenty plush cabin equipped with a good infotainment system. A 7.0-inch screen is standard, though the 8.4-incher on most versions is even more delightful.
Where the Challenger shows its age isn’t in its style but in its safety scores and tech. So-so ratings and a lack of automatic emergency braking hold this model back in our ratings.
How much does the 2023 Dodge Challenger cost?
Dodge has not priced the 2023 Challenger. Last year’s model started in the $33,000 range. Budget about $48,000 for the R/T Scat Pack, though, if you want a model that scoots.
Where is the 2023 Dodge Challenger made?
In Ontario, Canada.
2023 Dodge Challenger
Styling
It may be old, but the 2023 Dodge Challenger remains an attention-grabbing sedan.
Is the Dodge Challenger a good-looking car?
That depends on how tasteful you make it. The Challenger’s latest inception dates to 2008, and it hasn’t changed a lot. Still, it looks killer outside and has a modern cabin. It’s an 8 on the TCC scale, with more points dedicated to its exterior than its interior.
The Challenger’s flat front end gives way to a long hood and muscular wheel arches. Its conventional coupe profile manages to look just as cool as its 1970s predecessor. The truncated tail features a huge light bar with as much neon-effect as, well, the 1970s.
Widebody models look positively nuts, and they’re even crazier when painted in one of the retro-inspired hues Dodge offers.
Inside, the driver-centric dash houses an 8.4-inch touchscreen in most configurations. Dodge hints at the past with available houndstooth cloth upholstery, but this cabin is otherwise mostly a modern affair.
2023 Dodge Challenger
Performance
The 2023 Dodge Challenger is a performance icon in its own era.
Muahaha. The 2023 Dodge Challenger represents the final hurrah for the electrification-free muscle car. Certainly, it won’t appeal to everyone. But those who find themselves intrigued by its big V-8 engines will also find physics-defying handling, all things considered.
With two points above average for power–or, say, six points in SRT trim—the Challenger also earns a point for its ability to wind down a curvy road. It’s an 8 out of 10 on the TCC scale.
Is the Dodge Challenger 4WD?
It can be, though we don’t really know why you’d order one. The V-6-powered Challenger SXT and GT are offered with all-wheel drive in case you want a winter-ready car with muscle car looks. That can’t describe many people.
How fast is the Dodge Challenger?
Heh. Sure, there’s a 303-hp 3.6-liter V-6 in SXT and GT models. At around 6.3 seconds to 60 mph, these coupes are quicker than most of their pre-malaise era predecessors, but this lineup gets much more interesting with eight cylinders.
R/T models use a 5.7-liter V-8 rated at 372 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque (or a bit more with the available 6-speed manual gearbox). They’re plenty fast, but the fairly modest upcharge to the R/T Scat Pack brings with it a 6.4-liter V-8 rated at 485 hp and 475 lb-ft of torque. Suddenly 60 mph hustles by in just over four seconds when you’re behind the wheel of one of these.
SRT models are in their own league, starting at 717 hp in Hellcat form and working up to 797-hp Redeye and 807-hp (because why not) Super Stock and Jailbreak models.
To be fair, each Challenger version is about more than just power. R/T and R/T Scat Pack models are the best balanced for real-world use, especially if you want to use one as a daily driver. They’re comfortable cruisers that can hustle around corners thanks to good suspension tuning, reasonable steering heft, and huge, grippy tires.
Scat Pack and Hellcat models also get 6-piston front Brembo brakes that pair well with all that power. Adaptive Bilstein shocks help cancel out thrum from big wheels, too.
The SRT Super Stock rides on Nitto drag radials that help put down the power for a sub-3.3-second 0-60 mph sprint. Needless to say, these models are not even remotely comfortable for daily driver use.
Look to the intriguing Widebody versions for both their outlandish looks and their massive grip. Their 2.5-inch wider track and huge 11-inch-wide wheels wearing Pirelli P Zero rubber make them almost unflappable, at least for 4,000-lb-plus vehicles.
2023 Dodge Challenger
Comfort & Quality
The 2023 Dodge Challenger offers sedan-like rear-seat accommodations, once you squeeze back there.
No rival is quite as spacious as the 2023 Dodge Challenger. Its comfy front seats and fairly big trunk are offset by a rear seat that can handle adults but forces them into serious contortions to climb aboard.
We rate the Challenger at 6 out of 10, accordingly.
The Challenger rides on a huge 116-inch wheelbase, which is what helps give it such a big cabin for a coupe. No matter the trim, the front seats are nicely bolstered. The rear bench is shaped for two but has three seat belts and 33.1 inches of leg room.
Those rear seat backs fold down to help the 16.2 cubic-foot trunk grow even larger for long items.
The Challenger’s interior brims with retro themes, though fit and finish are decidedly more modern. While not genuinely luxurious, the Challenger can be dressed up with soft leather upholstery.
2023 Dodge Challenger
Safety
Mediocre crash-test results hurt the 2023 Dodge Challenger’s safety score.
How safe is the Dodge Challenger?
It’s not the safest choice out there, and it lacks crash-avoidance tech standard on most new cars.
The NHTSA rates it five stars overall, which is admirable, but the IIHS’ more in-depth look reveals some concerns including a “Marginal” score in the challenging driver-side small-overlap test.
While forward-collision warnings are included with the Technology Package optional on all but SRT trims, the Challenger lacks automatic emergency braking.
Those safety scores combined with that missing tech mean the 2023 Challenger scores just 4 out of 10 on the TCC scale.
2023 Dodge Challenger
Features
The 2023 Dodge Challenger is all go and some show when it comes to features.
The Challenger comes in a huge array of trim levels and configurations, though a lack of crash-avoidance tech hurts its score. We rate it at 7 out of 10 thanks to its good infotainment system and its big lineup.
While pricing isn’t out yet, it’s likely that the Charger will continue to start around $32,000 in SXT trim. That money buys 18-inch wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a moderate amount of swagger.
It also includes a basic 3-year/36,000-mile warranty.
Which Dodge Challenger should I buy?
Walk yourself past the GT and R/T and start at the R/T Scat Pack for around $48,000. It’s not cheap, but it rumbles into view with its big V-8, chunky Brembo brakes, 20-inch wheels, 8.4-inch touchscreen, and heated seats. That marks it a nice balance between fun and function.
How much is a fully loaded Dodge Challenger?
SRT versions easily top $80,000, especially when you look at the 807-hp Super Stock and Jailbreak models. With seemingly endless customization options, all that’s missing is a sign stating that your Challenger is the only known example in this configuration. Wait, maybe don’t do that.
2023 Dodge Challenger
Fuel Economy
Most versions of the 2023 Dodge Challenger are not aimed at good fuel economy.
Is the Dodge Challenger good on gas?
It’s a muscle car. Need we say more?
Sure, there’s a 3.6-liter V-6 rated at 19/30/23 mpg for those who feel they must daily drive a muscle-looking coupe. Add AWD and it slides to 18/27/21 mpg.
What you really want is a V-8, which rates 16/25/19 mpg in the R/T with the automatic transmission. That combination is the most popular, and it earns the Challenger a single point here.
Other models are even worse, ratcheting down to the SRT Super Stock at just 15 mpg combined.