What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Dodge Challenger? What does it compare to?

The Dodge Challenger is a two-door muscle car flexing into Herculean proportions with SRT Hellcat and Super Stock models. It still fights its half-century-old battle with the Ford Mustang and Chevy Camaro, but Dodge stocks it with super-sized engines.

Is the 2022 Dodge Challenger a good car?

There’s nothing else like it. It’s a modern classic with retro style that clings to the V-8 engine like a lifebuoy in a sea of progress. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Dodge Challenger?

Not much except for a Jailbreak option with more color options and a top speed of 203 mph on the Hellcat Redeye Widebody.

Everyone’s cashing in on retro chic, from Hollywood to social media, but Dodge does it best with the Challenger. Broad, low, and muscular, with ends and lines that care more about attitude than aerodynamics, the Challenger embraces an era when your car was a part of you. The neatest trick appears inside, where the same attitude meets the latest in tech and upholstery.

The 2022 Challenger lineup starts with the 303-hp V-6-powered SXT and GT models, then all the V-8s, including R/T, R/T Scat Pack, SRT Hellcat, SRT Hellcat Redeye, SRT Super Stock and three Widebody variants. The V-6 models come with an 8-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive or available all-wheel drive; the V-8 options come with rear-wheel drive and a standard 6-speed manual.

The V-8s grumble from a 375-hp 5.7-liter V-8 in the R/T up to the howling and wailing 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 Hellcat. Tuned to its highest potential, it makes 807 hp in the SRT Super Stock.

Related to the four-door Dodge Charger, the Challenger is the roomiest muscle car, with enough back seat space for the kids and a trunk larger than most sedans. Comfy front bucket seats wrapped in houndstooth or available leather give the Challenger modern touches that extend to the touchscreen infotainment systems.

It does not apply to active driver safety features, though the Challenger has electronic stability control, which had not yet been mandated when this iteration of the Challenger first bowed back in 2008. It has mixed crash-test results but automatic emergency braking isn’t even an option.

How much does the 2022 Dodge Challenger cost?

The 2022 Dodge Challenger offers four engines in four core models spanning 11 variants. The entry-level SXT and its 3.6-liter V-6 costs $31,275, including $1,595 in destination charges, and comes with a 7.0-inch touchscreen with smartphone compatibility, a leather steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and a power driver seat.

The Challenger R/T Scat Pack and its 485-hp 6.4-liter V-8 offers the best bang for our buck at $43,600. The 807-hp SRT Super Stock super stokes the price to $83,575.

Where is the 2022 Dodge Challenger made?

The American muscle car is made in Ontario, Canada.