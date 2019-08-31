The 2020 Dodge Challenger returns this year with the same idea it’s had for more than a decade now: muscle car profile, two doors, high horsepower.

It’s a 5.8 on our overall scale thanks to its prolific power and good looks that’ve never gone out of style. There’s nothing else like it on the road. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Like last year, the 2020 Challenger is available in SXT, GT, R/T, R/T Scat Pack, SRT Hellcat, and SRT Hellcat Redeye flavors. They’re all spicy, but the top SRT Hellcat Redeye packs nearly 800 horsepower into a widebody shape thanks to a fire-breathing supercharged 6.2-liter V-8.

Review continues below

All Challengers have a classic two-door body with a long hood and wide proportions. The deeply set grille is bookended by round headlights, which is a signature Challenger move in front; the tail’s long and wide lights are a trademark in traffic.

In between and inside, the Challenger is big and comfortable in its advanced age. The interior is shod with durable houndstooth cloth, with big buckets for driver and passenger that are built for wide American bodies. The rear seat is expectedly small in the Challenger, so we say the coupe is best for two.

Under the long hood is a V-6 or V-8, depending on configuration. The base powertrain is a 305-horsepower 3.6-liter V-6 that’s satisfying, but options range from a 5.7-liter V-8 to 6.4- and supercharged 6.2-liter V-8s that range from nearly 400 hp to nearly 800 hp. All-wheel drive is optional on V-6 models, and all engines pair to a 6-speed manual or 8-speed automatic in most configurations.

The Challenger is big and heavy, but also fast. Adaptive dampers on top-shelf models help the coupe navigate corners, but its best life is screaming down straightaways.

The Challenger’s age shows in available safety equipment, but all coupes get at least a 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Base Challengers also get power-adjustable front seats, dual-zone climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Pricier versions sub in an 8.4-inch touchscreen, 20-inch wheels, adaptive dampers, performance data pages, and leather upholstery.

The Challenger’s prolific speed has an equally prolific thirst. The thriftiest coupes manage 23 mpg combined, while SRT Hellcats rate in the teens for fuel economy, according to the EPA.