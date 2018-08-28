The 2019 Dodge Challenger soldiers on as an unapologetic muscle car, offering new high-power models to go with its more practical V-6 models.

We rate the Challenger a 6.3 out of 10, adding points for style and power, as well as easy-to-use infotainment. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year, Dodge replaced the 840-horsepower Demon with a new model and an option package. The 797-hp Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye gets the Demon’s engine, but it joins the lineup as a more well-rounded street and track car. The Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320, an option package for the R/T Scat Pack, adds much of the Demon’s drag-focused equipment. The Challenger R/T Scat Pack is also new this year and it slots is as the most firmly sprung and track-focused Challenger in the lineup. The rest of the lineup consists of SXT RWD, GT RWD, SXT AWD, GT AWD, R/T, and SRT Hellcat. The Hellcats and R/T Scat Pack are offered in narrow body and Widebody body styles.

While it’s based on a Mercedes-Benz-derived platform from the 1990s, the Challenger is very wide and it’s been adapted through a few generations of use by Chrysler. However, the Challenger hasn’t been significantly updated since it was released for the 2009 model year. Instead, Dodge has kept it relevant with new performance variants and modern infotainment to go with its appealing looks.

The Challenger has unmitigated swagger. It’s a throwback to the muscle cars of the early 1970s. A wide grille sits up front, with various types of hood scoops above it. The profile is characterized by prominent rear haunches, and wheel sizes range from 18 to 20 inches. Performance trims get a front splitter and a rear spoiler. The overall look is menacing, even for the base models.

Engine performance is decent in the base model and buyers can pick their level of crazy horsepower from there. The base engine is a 305-horsepower 3.6-liter V-6 that powers the SXT and GT, both of which now offer all-wheel drive and use a smooth-shifting 8-speed automatic transmission. Standard Challenger R/T models use a 375-hp 5.7-liter V-8. A 485-hp 6.4-liter V-8 powers the Challenger R/T Scat Pack.

The supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 in the Challenger SRT Hellcat produces 717 hp, 10 more than last year, and 656 pound-feet of torque. At the top of the heap is the new SRT Hellcat Redeye. Its supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 makes 797 horses and 707 lb-ft of torque. All of the V-8 models are offered with an 8-speed automatic transmission or a 6-speed manual.

The Challenger isn’t a sports car like its Chevy Camaro and Ford Mustang competitors. Instead, it manages a more comfortable character and focuses on straight-line speed, but the performance models do have some ability on road courses.

Even the base Challenger comes well equipped with such features as houndstooth cloth upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Top models get more connectivity, bigger brakes, adaptive dampers, and other performance goodies. Dodge offers a host of options, including some packages that might as well be models, like the R/T Scat Pack 1320 and T/A.

Safety is an issue for the Challenger, mostly due to its age. It crashes well for the NHTSA, but IIHS scores are mediocre. Automatic emergency braking, a safety must nowadays, is not offered.

Fuel economy ranges from 19 city, 30 highway, 23 mpg combined for the V-6 all the way down to 13/21/16 mpg for the Hellcats. Get out the gas station rewards card with the Hellcat.