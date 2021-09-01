What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Chrysler Pacifica? What does it compare to?

The Chrysler Pacifica minivan seats seven or eight passengers. Shop it against the Toyota Sienna, Honda Pilot, and Kia Carnival.

Is the 2022 Chrysler Pacifica a good car?

The Pacifica is an exceptionally well-rounded minivan, with great space utilization inside, good road manners, and few compromises. It’s a 7.2 out of 10, and a longtime TCC Best Minivan To Buy winner. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Chrysler Pacifica?

After a rework last year with chunkier styling and big tech upgrades, the Pacifica adds modest equipment for the modern times of 2022. A new air-filtration system promises cleaner cabin air, a standard rear-seat reminder provides assurances, and the Pacifica can be equipped with Amazon Fire TV with games, videos, apps, and Alexa. Standard gear this year includes heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. Higher trims come better equipped, too, with a surround-view camera system on the Touring L, and Harmon Kardon sound on the Limited.

Three versions are available: front- and all-wheel-drive models with V-6 power, as well as a plug-in hybrid with front-wheel drive only. All look the same, with conventional two-box styling that looks a little more SUV-like thanks to last year’s styling update.

The Chrysler Voyager that was based on the previous Pacifica has been relegated to fleet sales for 2022.

The 3.6-liter V-6 is standard fare in all versions, and it sends power to the wheels via a 9-speed automatic transmission. Hybrids add a lithium-ion battery pack good for about 30 miles of electric-only range and better fuel economy across the line.

Few if any new vehicles are as comfortable inside as the Pacifica. Even row three is decently spacious and supportive. The Pacifica’s best trick remains its second- and third-row seats that tumble into the floor to create a flat surface ready to handle just about any construction project. Caveat: Hybrids and the range-topping Pinnacle lack fold-flat middle-row seats.

A wide array of crash-avoidance tech is standard, and nice features such as a surround-view camera and the ability to park itself are optional. The Pacifica earned top marks from the IIHS and the NHTSA in crash testing.

How much does the 2022 Chrysler Pacifica cost?

The Pacifica starts at about $37,000, but we’d step up to at least the Touring L for its easy-clean leather seats and the fact that it’s the gateway to even fancier options.

All in, a loaded-up Pacifica Pinnacle runs about $58,000, but it bests just about any premium SUV at that price in terms of pampering.

Where is the 2022 Chrysler Pacifica made?

It’s assembled in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.