The minivan is not dead yet: The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica carries the family-hauler torch with pride. As far as people-movers go, this bubbly bus is among the best, earning an 7.2 rating overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

We liked it so much we named it our Best Car to Buy 2017. For the 2020 model year, the Pacifica gets a handful of changes to keep it fresh, including a new Red S appearance package that features a red leather interior with grey piping and stitching, black exterior finishes, 20-inch wheels, advanced safety features, a 20-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, a rear seat entertainment system, and a tri-pane panoramic sunroof. The Voyager name is back as well; it replaces the L and LX trims of the Pacifica to create a value- and fleet-oriented option. The Pacifica Hybrid carries on as one of our favorite green cars—a Best Car To Buy in its own right, like the Pacifica itself.

The Pacifica’s sleek design helps it stand out over other minivans, and details such as chrome trim or black accents on the S package models make it more attractive than competitors. Inside, the cabin is laden with high-quality materials that give it a near-luxury feel.

Power comes exclusively from a 287-horsepower 3.6-liter V-6 paired with a 9-speed automatic and front-wheel drive, or from a plug-in hybrid 3.6-liter Atkinson cycle V-6 with about 260 hp in all. Both engines offer plenty of punch and acceleration, though the hybrid is weighed down somewhat by the extra batteries. Handling is taut and responsive for such a large vehicle, and the suspension is compliant and comfortable over long highway journeys, as it should be for a minivan.

With its second- and third-row fold-away seats, the Pacifica is nearly unmatched in its people- and stuff-hauling capabilities, featuring seating for up to 8 people and over 197 cubic feet of interior space.

An IIHS Top Safety Pick last year, the Pacifica delivers on crash test results and available active safety features, though only blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alert and a rearview camera are standard. Available adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and a surround-view camera system make this one of the safest family vehicles on the road when so equipped.

Though updated numbers aren’t available yet, the Pacifica managed 22 overall mpg in the 2019 model year, and that figure should stay the same. Those looking for even more efficiency would be wise to consider the additional cost of the hybrid model, which yields 82 MPGe on a fully-charged battery.