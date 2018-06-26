The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica is proof that America still knows minivans. The jack-of-all-trades family hauler remains unchanged for 2019, which means it keeps all the things that made Best Car to Buy 2017.

The Pacifica elevates the minivan aesthetic with a sleek, attractive design that all but hides its utilitarian underpinnings. The 2019 Pacifica comes close to winning over families that have sworn off minivans, and its feature-packed trim levels are good enough for it to clock in at 7.8 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Offered in six trim levels, the 2019 Pacifica is offered in L, LX, Touring, Touring-L, Touring-L Plus, and Limited trim levels. An “S” appearance package is available that blacks out the trim and adds other cosmetic touches.

The Pacifica is still a beacon of style and refinement amid a sea of bland family wagons. The cabin sports a comfortable and considered design with even the smallest details very deliberately placed.

With the exception of the Pacifica Hybrid (we cover it elsewhere), a 287-horsepower V-6 and 9-speed automatic is the only powertrain available. It’s more than powerful enough to scoot the minivan down the road, and is matched by a smooth ride, responsive steering, and tidy chassis dynamics. The Pacifica is perfectly happy to handle short trips and long hauls, and its 22 mpg combined rating from the EPA means it won’t need a pit stop every few miles.

Seating configurations in the Pacifica are unmatched in any other vehicle. Fold-away second- and third-row seats offer up multiple people- and stuff-hauling options, and the Pacifica is just wide enough to substitute for pickup truck duties in some cases.

An IIHS Top Safety Pick in 2018, the Pacifica comes standard with blind-spot monitors and a rearview camera. Advanced safety features such as forward-collision warning with automatic emergency braking are optional on some trims. Base models are equipped with power features, Bluetooth, and touchscreen audio. Top-of-the-line models include a panoramic sunroof, navigation, wi-fi hotspot, and an in-van vacuum that was smartly designed to reach every part of the interior—even parts of the vehicles parked nearby.