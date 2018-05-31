We grew up in the back of a white Chrysler Town & Country (its name was "Vanna White," if you're wondering) but we're looking forward to the next 2018 Chrysler Pacifica. We can't launch Twinkies from the back rear windows in the new vans, but we're not complaining. The new vans have stow-away seats, touchscreens, and rolling wi-fi.

With the Pacifica, Chrysler transformed some homely family boxes into sleek family shuttles and post-family do-it-alls. The 2018 Pacifica is an incredibly appealing vehicle for drivers who don’t care about SUV imagery or sedan silhouettes—even for those of us without kids. We liked it so much we named it our Best Car to Buy 2017.

We rate it at 8.2 out of 10. You’d have to be Bentley or Porsche to do much better. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Pacifica comes in L, LX, Touring, Touring-L, Touring-L Plus, and Limited models. All share a suave new shape that does nothing to disguise its minivan bona fides. It simply guts the idea that minivans need to look boring. From the glassy cabin and the slim nose to the back-and-up kick of the rear pillars, the Pacifica’s thoughtfully drawn shape finds beauty where other minivans find a lot of fail. The cabin’s vintage recent Chrysler, with bubbly organic shapes, matte finishes, tucked-away Easter eggs, and playful bits rendered with real care.

Most Pacificas sport a 287-horsepower V-6 and a 9-speed automatic. (We cover the Pacifica Hybrid separately.) It’s plenty to motivate the minivan to pleasantly quick speeds, and it’s EPA-rated at 22 mpg combined. Smart acceleration pairs well with the Pacifica’s pert handling and supple ride. It’s blessed with a tight body structure, smooth and well-damped ride motions, and attentive steering. It’s amiable on long trips and short ones alike.

With its fold-away second- and third-row seats, the Chrysler Pacifica trumps all other minivan comers. Storage crops up at the feet of second-row passengers, in deep wells between front passengers, behind third-row passengers. Plywood will slide into the Pacifica’s cargo hold, when the rear two rows of seats are down. It’s Tupperware of a higher order.

It’s also one of the safest vehicles on the road, and now comes standard with a rearview camera and blind-spot monitors. Forward-collision warnings with automatic emergency braking remain an option on some versions. Base models have power features, Bluetooth, USB ports, and touchscreen audio; full-boat models have panoramic glass roofs, navigation, in-car wireless Internet and even an in-vehicle Ridgid vacuum with a hose that can reach all corners of the van's interior—even the van parked in the next garage space over.