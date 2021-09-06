What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Chrysler 300? What does it compare to?

The 300 is Chrysler’s flagship sedan, a big four-door that blends performance and luxury in a modern take on classic Detroit. Shop it against the related Dodge Charger, the Genesis G80, and the Nissan Altima.

Is the 2022 Chrysler 300 a good car/SUV?

Distinctly dated, the 300 can nonetheless entertain. It’s a supremely comfortable road-tripper, as long as you don’t mind prodigious thirst. We rate it at 5.5 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Chrysler 300?

A few packaging tweaks for the new year generally simplify the 300 lineup, though there are still plenty of configurations.

The latest 300 carries over a chunky design theme first introduced the better part of two decades ago. The look has aged reasonably well, and a good tech story inside helps.

Underhood, look for either a 3.6-liter V-6 or a 5.7-liter V-8. A slick 8-speed automatic hustles power rearward or to all four corners. Either powertrain is slick, but there’s a lovely swagger to the way the V-8 goes about its business. Fuel economy is not great, though base versions can tickle 30 mpg on the highway.

Where the 300 excels is in comfort. Ride quality is excellent. Its interior is plenty spacious at least in front, with supportive seats; the trunk swallows lots of bags, but the rear seat’s knee room is more limited. Though the 300 doesn’t have Chrysler’s latest infotainment tech, what’s there still works better than nearly any rival.

Safety is another story. Crash-avoidance tech costs extra, and you’ll want it since NHTSA and IIHS scores leave plenty of room for improvement.

How much does the 2022 Chrysler 300 cost?

The 300 will set you back around $33,000 to start, or about $50,000 with nearly every box ticked. We’d splurge for the V-8, and we’d demand a discount.

Where is the 2022 Chrysler 300 made?

In Canada.