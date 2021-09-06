Likes
- Undeniable swagger
- V-8 muscle
- Spacious cabin
- Good infotainment
Dislikes
- Aged, and not to perfection
- Lousy safety record
- Crash-avoidance tech costs extra
- No SRT versions
The 2022 Chrysler 300 is an old-school ride that’s still a class act when it comes to swagger and personality.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Chrysler 300? What does it compare to?
The 300 is Chrysler’s flagship sedan, a big four-door that blends performance and luxury in a modern take on classic Detroit. Shop it against the related Dodge Charger, the Genesis G80, and the Nissan Altima.
Is the 2022 Chrysler 300 a good car/SUV?
Distinctly dated, the 300 can nonetheless entertain. It’s a supremely comfortable road-tripper, as long as you don’t mind prodigious thirst. We rate it at 5.5 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 Chrysler 300?
A few packaging tweaks for the new year generally simplify the 300 lineup, though there are still plenty of configurations.
The latest 300 carries over a chunky design theme first introduced the better part of two decades ago. The look has aged reasonably well, and a good tech story inside helps.
Underhood, look for either a 3.6-liter V-6 or a 5.7-liter V-8. A slick 8-speed automatic hustles power rearward or to all four corners. Either powertrain is slick, but there’s a lovely swagger to the way the V-8 goes about its business. Fuel economy is not great, though base versions can tickle 30 mpg on the highway.
Where the 300 excels is in comfort. Ride quality is excellent. Its interior is plenty spacious at least in front, with supportive seats; the trunk swallows lots of bags, but the rear seat’s knee room is more limited. Though the 300 doesn’t have Chrysler’s latest infotainment tech, what’s there still works better than nearly any rival.
Safety is another story. Crash-avoidance tech costs extra, and you’ll want it since NHTSA and IIHS scores leave plenty of room for improvement.
How much does the 2022 Chrysler 300 cost?
The 300 will set you back around $33,000 to start, or about $50,000 with nearly every box ticked. We’d splurge for the V-8, and we’d demand a discount.
Where is the 2022 Chrysler 300 made?
In Canada.
2022 Chrysler 300
Styling
It may be familiar, but the Chrysler 300 still has what it takes.
Is the 2022 Chrysler 300 a good-looking car?
If chiseled lines, chunky sides, and Bentley-esque lines were cool back in 2005, it’s kind of amazing how well they’ve aged. The Chrysler 300 still looks good enough to our eyes to rate a 7 out of 10.
The S package adds blacked-out trim, which stands in marked contrast to the chrome Chrysler slathered on back when the first modern 300 arrived. Times change.
Inside, the 300 is comparatively subtle, with an 8.4-inch touchscreen mounted up high. Switchgear is a mixed bag; Chrysler can do better (see: Pacifica), but color choices can be appealing if you venture beyond gray.
2022 Chrysler 300
Performance
Mild with the V-6, the Chrysler 300 is ready to roar with optional V-8 power.
Is the Chrysler 300 4WD?
It can be. Some versions of the 300 with the standard V-6 offer all-wheel drive.
How fast is the Chrysler 300?
No 300 is a slouch, but the optional 5.7-liter V-8 really scoots. We rate the 300 at a 6 out of 10, with a point above average for its ride quality—but the V-8 model would add another point if rated separately.
The base V-6 puts 292 hp to the rear or all four wheels via a smooth 8-speed automatic. Acceleration is good, though this big sedan can feel a little winded at highway speeds. The 5.7-liter V-8 spins 363 hp rearward, accompanied by a glorious snarl. It’s the one you want, really—just get winter tires. Chrysler promises 0-60 mph times of less than six seconds in V-8 300s.
All 300s handle well enough for big sedans, and ride quality is good even with the largest wheels wrapped in the narrowest of tires. Base versions are almost too soft, though.
2022 Chrysler 300
Comfort & Quality
The 2022 Chrysler 300 has stretch-out space up front and a big trunk.
Though it’s not quite a land yacht, the 2022 Chrysler 300 offers up excellent interior space for front-seat riders as well as luggage confined to the trunk. The rear seat is just OK; space isn’t utilized especially well.
Most 300s wear nappa leather hides inside, and heated as well as cooled seats should be easy to find. Materials inside are generally nice for the money, with real wood trim on spendier models.
Trunk space hits a hefty 16.3 cubic feet, which is good for a sedan.
2022 Chrysler 300
Safety
The 2022 Chrysler 300 really shows its age when it comes to safety.
How safe is the Chrysler 300?
The 300 does not have the best safety record, and Chrysler is stingy with crash-avoidance tech. We rate it at just 3 out of 10 with numbers dialed back for extra-cost features such as automatic emergency braking that should be standard.
A bundle of features including adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and active lane control, can be ordered on the Touring L and 300S, but not on the base 300 Touring.
The 300 earns a disconcerting four-star overall rating from the NHTSA. The IIHS has similarly mixed things to say thanks to “Poor” headlight performance and a “Marginal” rating in the small-overlap test.
2022 Chrysler 300
Features
The 2022 Chrysler 300 can pamper with the right options.
The Chrysler 300 boasts good features for the money and good infotainment, but lacks standard automatic emergency braking, so we rate it a 6 out of 10.
Which Chrysler 300 should I buy?
Base Touring versions are the cheapest way into a new 300, for about $33,000. They come with 17-inch wheels, power features, a power driver seat, cloth upholstery. All cars come with an 8.4-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.
We’d spend up for the Touring L thanks to its leather seats and wider range of optional features such as navigation, heated and cooled front seats, a sunroof, and heated rear seats.
Really, though, our money would be on the 300S V-8, not so much for the blacked-out trim but for the available V-8 underhood and a 506-watt audio system. That said, all-wheel drive is not available on 300S models.
How much is a fully loaded 2022 Chrysler 300?
A 300S with cooled leather seats, active safety tech, and a few other niceties will set you back about $48,000—but discounts tend to be common.
2022 Chrysler 300
Fuel Economy
The base Chrysler 300 is fairly frugal, but with power comes thirst.
Is the Chrysler 300 good on gas?
Fuel economy isn’t the 300’s biggest selling point, though it’s not as bad as you might expect thanks to the long legs offered by the 8-speed automatic.
V-6 versions with rear-wheel drive are rated at 19 mpg city, 30 highway, 23 combined. That’s not great in the grand scheme of cars, but it’s good for a big sedan. We rate it a 4 out of 10.
All-wheel drive trims those figures to 18/27/21 mpg. The V-8 takes mid-grade fuel and guzzles at a rate of 16/25/19 mpg.