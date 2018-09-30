It’s still here. The 2019 Chrysler 300 has made more comebacks than some time-honored Broadway plays, though it too relies on some cheap seats to fill the audience.

Chrysler still sells muscular V-8 models, and they’re our favorites, but the V-6-powered 300 sedan pays the bills and we have nice things to say about it, too.

In its 15th model year (!), the Chrysler 300 still carries itself like the silent, strong sedan it’s been since it was new in 2005. If anything, it’s only become a stronger survivor as the years have passed. The longer it sticks around, the better it looks in relief to hybridized hatchbacks with all the sex appeal of a spatula.

Review continues below

We give the 2019 Chrysler 300 a 5.7 out of 10, a little generous in some ways, brutally realistic in others. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Chrysler sells the 2019 300 in Touring, Touring L, Limited, 300S and 300C trims. In all, its visual power lies entirely in its old-school proportions and assertive, well-edited details. It’s laid-back, in an upright way, and throws off cool vibes without a hint of angst.

The cabin gets somber in base trim, but buy a 300C wrapped in high-grade leather and open-pore wood, and the implied status gains of $60,000 luxury sedans seem overblown.

The 300 can muddle through life as a sort of inferior family hauler with a V-6 and rear-wheel drive; that’s half right by our account. Opt into the ripping soundtrack supplied by its 363-horsepower V-8, and the Chrysler 300 makes sense again as a muscle car with a dollop of functionality. Ride and handling have the confident lean and swagger a big car should have, in the absence of overly intrusive electronics. Age is a plus here, though we’re all in on the available all-wheel-drive system that gives the 300 all-season traction.

Rear-seat room isn’t its strong suit, but the 300 sedan fits five adults when it needs to, and treats the front passengers with utmost respect. On the opulent models, the front seats cool and heat and wear quilted leather and grip like a firm handshake. The trunk can swing a few sets of golf clubs. A smartphone can charge wirelessly in its own bin. It’s the little things that count, but it’s also the big things.

Crash-test scores are from another era, too, unfortunately. And while the Chrysler 300 has the usual fitments and some nice new add-ons such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Chrysler charges extra for automatic emergency braking and for an interior to put all its other interiors on point. A $40,000 300C does all it needs to do well—and does things a perfectly rational $35,000 Accord never can do.