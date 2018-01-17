It’s 2018, and it’s still here. The Chrysler 300 has become a still-living legend. Back for its 14th model cycle, the bruising 4-door reminds us why we still like big rear-drive sedans, why big V-8 power is no mortal sin.

It gives us hope that we too can outlive our difficult middle years and become cool once again.

For 2018, the 300 comes in Touring, Touring-L, 300S, 300 Limited, and 300C trim, but outside of revised trim bundles, not much changes in terms of performance or price.

It’s worth a 6.7 on our ratings scale, still, by the grace of its semi-timeless shape, its rorty V-8, and its still competitive list of tech gear. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Upright in a laid-back way, the Chrysler 300 throws off effortlessly cool vibes. The shape is still elegant, all these years down the road. The shoulders are wide, the sheet metal well-tailored, the grille meshes perfectly with the shape. The body wraps around a cabin that comes off somber in basic black trim, but warms up like a patio heater when Chrysler applies natural wood trim and quilted leather.

The 300’s standard-issue V-6 and 8-speed automatic work just fine, if you’re only looking for fine. We’d spend up $3,000 or more for the blatty, muscular 363-hp V-8 and paddle shift controls. No, the Hellcat badge doesn’t apply over at Chrysler, but this V-8 gives off the right muscle-car scent without bathing in it. You can’t have the V-8 and all-wheel drive; if you choose to live in bad-weather states, remember, it’s a choice. Base cars have softer, pliant handling, so seek out the sport package’s firm-but-fair ride and handling. It’s still vintage big-car handling, but it’s all in the plus column.

Five people can fit in the 300 sedan, but rear-seat leg room is more like that found in today’s mid-size sedans. Opulent sport seats on the expensive models cup like a baseball mitt and wear perforated nappa leather; for 2018, cloth comes standard on base cars.

The 300 hasn’t kept up with new sedans in crash-test safety, but it can be equipped with forward-collision warnings, automatic emergency braking, and parking sensors to go with its standard rearview camera. Chrysler delivers its excellent infotainment interface with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and all models have a strong list of standard features. By the time you venture into 300C territory, a $40,000 price tag brings premium audio, ventilated front seats, and that lovely, pitch-perfect natural wood trim.