The 2019 Chevrolet Volt is a robust plug-in hybrid that doubles as an all-electric daily driver and gas-aided road trip vehicle, all in the form of a usable compact hatchback.

The 2019 Volt had the honor of being the first extended-range electric car, using a small gasoline engine to eliminate the range anxiety associated with other small EVs such as the Nissan Leaf, while still providing most of the benefits of an electric car in everyday driving. We’ve given the 2019 Volt 6.7 out of 10 on our scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2019 Volt comes in two trims, LT and Premier, the former still nicely equipped for a base model. For 2019, the Volt receives a handful of changes including a newly optional 7.2-kWh chargcharger that can reduce the time spent charging by half, as well as a six-way power driver’s seat, both of which are standard on the Premier trim and optional on the LT.

Along with the electric-only Bolt EV, the Volt is Chevy’s mainstream eco-friendly option. The latest Volt has a much more conventional look than the first generation, very similar to the compact Cruze. Inside, things are less wacky than rivals such as the Toyota Prius, but that’s a good thing in our opinion, giving the Volt some sense of normalcy. However, all of those batteries stuffed inside make for a cramped affair for passengers, not to mention the sloping roofline and high beltline in back.

But once you get past the relative lack of space, the Volt’s numbers are pretty impressive. The EPA rates the Volt’s all-electric range at 53 miles thanks to an 18.4 kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack. A 1.5-liter inline-4 gas engine cuts in as a generator and powertrain supplement after range is depleted, and the 8.9-gallon fuel tank yields another 367 miles of range for a total of 420 miles and an overall figure of about 42 mpg combined.

Well-equipped and comfortable to drive, the Volt is a refined small car that is more subtle than sporty. A fully-loaded Volt easily crests $40,000, but don’t forget the $7,500 federal income tax credit you’re entitled to for buying one, not to mention numerous state incentives.