2022 Chevrolet Trax

Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
The Car Connection Expert Review

Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz Senior Editor
July 9, 2021

Buying tip

The Trax makes more sense the less you spend, so stick with the base LS.

features & specs

AWD 4-Door LS
AWD 4-Door LT
FWD 4-Door LS
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
MSRP
$22,020
MSRP
$23,820
MSRP
$21,400
See Full 2022 Chevrolet Trax Specs »

The 2022 Chevrolet Trax is a budget-friendly crossover SUV that feels as cheap as its price tag suggests.

What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Chevrolet Trax? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Trax is a small SUV with hatchback-like proportions and available all-wheel drive. Its competitive set includes the Buick Encore, Nissan Kicks, and Honda HR-V. 

Is the 2022 Chevrolet Trax a good car/SUV?

Review continues below

The Trax is inexpensive, but it’s behind the times when it comes to its driving fun and its safety features. It’s a 4.5 out of 10 on our TCC Rating 3scale. Shop the competition closely. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Chevrolet Trax?

The Trax carries over into 2022 with no changes aside from the addition of a map pocket to the passenger’s seatback. If that doesn’t get you excited, what will? LS and LT trim levels stick around. 

Certainly not the Trax’s pedestrian styling. It’s more tall hatchback than chunky SUV, and it’s not exactly a thriller inside either. The 1.4-liter turbo-4 delivers decent go around town but can struggle at highway speeds. All-wheel drive is optional. Fuel economy is so-so for such a small SUV at 26 mpg combined with all-wheel drive. 

The short wheelbase and tidy dimensions help the Trax feel nimble around town but nervous out on the open road. 

The Trax has a decent infotainment system, but that’s where the tech begins and ends. It’s one of few vehicles—and the others are also inexpensive Chevys—without automatic emergency braking. That’s inexcusable these days. 

How much does the 2022 Chevrolet Trax cost?

Pricing for 2022 isn’t out yet, but figure on a $22,000 or so base price. The LS is all the SUV many buyers will need if all they plan is for in-town use. The LT’s cruise control seems nice in theory, but if highway driving is in your plans, consider a used compact SUV or a rival such as the Honda HR-V instead. 

Where is the 2022 Chevrolet Trax made?

In South Korea and Mexico.

4

2022 Chevrolet Trax

Styling

The 2022 Chevrolet Trax is bland at best, dorky at worst.

Is the 2022 Chevrolet Trax a good-looking car?

The Trax is like a pint of store-brand vanilla ice cream. It gets the job done and it’s cheap, but it’s light on passion. We rate it at 4 out of 10, with a point below average for its bland exterior.

Base Trax LS models ride on chintzy steel wheels with hubcaps, but they’re cheap enough that we forgive their appearance. The alloy wheels installed on the LT version won’t rust, but we’re not sure how many buyers will actually care.

Inside, the Trax is marginally more contemporary with its 7.0-inch touchscreen and clean control layout. Again, LTs are a little dressier with matte silver trim and nicer upholstery. 

4

2022 Chevrolet Trax

Performance

The 2022 Trax is a dullard.

The Chevy Trax checks the boxes, but does so with little enthusiasm. We dial a point back for its fumbling automatic transmission, which lands it at 4 out of 10. 

Is the Chevrolet Trax 4WD?

It can be. Front-wheel drive is standard, and a snow-oriented all-wheel-drive system is optional on both trim levels. 

How fast is the Chevrolet Trax?

How much time have you got? The Trax’s 1.4-liter turbo-4 dishes out 155 hp and 177 lb-ft of torque, which eventually flow to the wheels through a 6-speed automatic transmission. It’s enough power, but the transmission makes it feel like it needs another run through the development cycle, which is something of a surprise since this SUV has been around for quite some time now. 

Handling is confident enough thanks to light steering that makes the Trax feel nimble in town. At highway speeds, the Trax darts all over the road. It’s not any happier winding down a curvy road, either.

4

2022 Chevrolet Trax

Comfort & Quality

The Chevy Trax offers more space inside than its tiny dimensions suggest.

The 2022 Chevrolet Trax uses much of its interior space quite well, though it’s far from decadent and road noise is a constant companion. We rate it at 3 out of 10, with points dialed back for comfort and road noise, and one added back for storage space.

Taller drivers will find good head room but will want to put the front seat almost all the way back, which erases rear-seat leg room. The seats themselves offer precious little adjustment in LS trim, though LTs are a little better. Try both. 

Cargo space isn’t bad at 19 cubic feet with row two upright and more than 48 cubes with it folded.

Don’t look for ritzy decor inside, even on LTs. Road noise is also a constant companion at speed.

5

2022 Chevrolet Trax

Safety

The 2022 Chevy Trax is one of few SUVs without automatic emergency braking.

How safe is the Chevrolet Trax?

The 2022 Chevy Trax has done well in what crash tests have been performed, but the lack of automatic emergency braking—even as an optional extra—erases that plus and sends this SUV back to a subpar 5 out of 10.

Ten airbags are included and blind-spot monitors are optional. Nearly all rivals now come standard with automatic emergency braking, though at least the NHTSA’s five-star overall rating shows the Trax will hold up well if it hits something. The IIHS gave the Trax “Good” ratings in most tests, though the lack of crash-avoidance gear means it will never qualify for a Top Safety Pick award. 

5

2022 Chevrolet Trax

Features

The Chevy Trax is inexpensive, but is unfortunately equipped like a cheap SUV.

The 2022 Chevy Trax is a small crossover SUV that sells on its low price—which is often discounted, so shop accordingly. We rate it at 5 out of 10, with a point deducted from average for a few missing features that should be standard by now, with the point restored for solid infotainment. 

Which Chevrolet Trax should I buy?

The Trax comes in two flavors: LS and LT. The LS includes air conditioning, power features, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. That’s about it, though, as even its seats offer limited adjustment. At around $22,000, it’s a fairly cheap way into an SUV with a full warranty. 

How much is a fully loaded 2022 Chevrolet Trax?

You could spend as much as $27,000 or so on a Trax LT, but we wouldn’t encourage it. The only major draw to the LT is its standard cruise control, though this isn’t exactly a highway hauler anyway. 

All Trax crossovers come with a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty.

5

2022 Chevrolet Trax

Fuel Economy

The 2022 Chevy Trax isn’t too thirsty.

Is the 2022 Chevrolet Trax good on gas?

Fuel economy ratings for the 2022 Chevrolet Trax are in the mid-20s, which is enough to place this SUV at a 5 on our scale. 

Front-wheel-drive versions rate 24 mpg city, 32 highway, 27 combined. Opting for all-wheel drive dents those to 23/30/26 mpg. 

4.5
Overall
Expert Rating
Rating breakdown on a scale of 1 to 10?
Styling 4
Performance 4
Comfort & Quality 4
Safety 5
Features 5
Fuel Economy 5
See More Used