What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Chevrolet Trax? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Trax is a small SUV with hatchback-like proportions and available all-wheel drive. Its competitive set includes the Buick Encore, Nissan Kicks, and Honda HR-V.

Is the 2022 Chevrolet Trax a good car/SUV?

Review continues below

The Trax is inexpensive, but it’s behind the times when it comes to its driving fun and its safety features. It’s a 4.5 out of 10 on our TCC Rating 3scale. Shop the competition closely. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Chevrolet Trax?

The Trax carries over into 2022 with no changes aside from the addition of a map pocket to the passenger’s seatback. If that doesn’t get you excited, what will? LS and LT trim levels stick around.

Certainly not the Trax’s pedestrian styling. It’s more tall hatchback than chunky SUV, and it’s not exactly a thriller inside either. The 1.4-liter turbo-4 delivers decent go around town but can struggle at highway speeds. All-wheel drive is optional. Fuel economy is so-so for such a small SUV at 26 mpg combined with all-wheel drive.

The short wheelbase and tidy dimensions help the Trax feel nimble around town but nervous out on the open road.

The Trax has a decent infotainment system, but that’s where the tech begins and ends. It’s one of few vehicles—and the others are also inexpensive Chevys—without automatic emergency braking. That’s inexcusable these days.

How much does the 2022 Chevrolet Trax cost?

Pricing for 2022 isn’t out yet, but figure on a $22,000 or so base price. The LS is all the SUV many buyers will need if all they plan is for in-town use. The LT’s cruise control seems nice in theory, but if highway driving is in your plans, consider a used compact SUV or a rival such as the Honda HR-V instead.

Where is the 2022 Chevrolet Trax made?

In South Korea and Mexico.