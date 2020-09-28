What kind of car is the 2021 Chevy Trax? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Trax is a small five-door hatchback with available all-wheel drive. Its rivals include the Nissan Kicks, Honda HR-V, and Buick Encore.

Is the 2021 Chevy Trax a good car?

The 2021 Chevrolet Trax is short on thrills, design flair, and standout features, but it offers an affordable price and an interior that’s more spacious than you might expect, given the subcompact-car parking footprint.

Overall, we rate the 2021 Trax at just 4.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The price of the Trax is in its favor, but there’s truly little else that might make this model a favorite over anything else in its class. While we can see how it might check all the boxes for someone at around its base price, we’d still recommend shopping the competition.

What’s new for the 2021 Chevy Trax?

This year Chevrolet has discontinued the Premier trim level of the Trax, leaving the 2021 Chevy Trax LS and LT. That removes things like a power moonroof and Bose premium audio from the lineup—although the LT covers most of the comfort items you might seek in an affordable vehicle.

Front seats aren’t particularly comfortable, but the view out is good for city driving. In back, the Trax is too tight for most adults or even child seats, and the seatbacks might be best flipped forward and used as a cargo space.

In all versions, a 1.4-liter turbo-4 pairs with a 6-speed automatic and offers reasonably perky performance around town. Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional, as part of a system that’s aimed primarily at snowy driveways.

The Trax excels at urban driving, but its short wheelbase and lack of sophistication make it not well suited for curvy roads or even high-speed Interstates. On the highway the Trax isn’t as pleasant, and the cabin becomes noisier and the performance less endearing.

In any case, fuel efficiency isn’t great. All-wheel-drive versions earn just 26 mpg combined.

Some of the key safety features that we now expect even in affordable vehicles are missing here, and if GM were to include it the Trax would be a much more appealing vehicle. There’s now no forward-collision warnings or automatic emergency braking to be had.

How much does the 2021 Chevy Trax cost?

It has a base price of about $22,000.

Where is the 2021 Chevy Trax made?

In South Korea and in Mexico.