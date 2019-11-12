The 2020 Chevrolet Trax may lack eye-grabbing options, but its most stand-out feature can’t be found anywhere in the order guide: price. If you’re going to buy a Trax, buy a cheap one.

The 2020 Chevrolet Trax is a baby crossover designed for those who want good visibility and ease of entry/exit with a city-friendly footprint.

Overall, we rate the 2020 Trax at 4.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Review continues below

The Trax earns most of its points on value alone, and even that is questionable once you start adding on options. Like many Chevrolets, a loaded-up Trax starts to lose its luster compared to similarly positioned competitors. At its base price of just $22,295 (including $995 for destination), it’s a reasonably decent buy.

Chevrolet didn’t make many changes to the Trax for the 2020 model year. It still comes in three variants (LS, LT and Premier) available in front- or all-wheel drive. All versions are powered by a 1.4-liter turbo-4 paired to a 6-speed automatic. While it may be small, it’s still ostensibly an SUV, and its fuel economy suffers as a result. With all-wheel drive, it maxes out at a 29-mpg highway EPA rating.

The small Trax is maneuverable enough, especially in the city, but its highway stability suffers thanks to its short wheelbase and high center of gravity.

Compared to subcompact cars, the Trax offers a higher seating position and thus better views of the road, but the view of the inside is a bit drab. Buick’s variant, the Encore, is a little nicer inside (and consequently more expensive) but just as tight of a fit.

It would be easier to forgive the Trax for the cost of its higher trim levels if it was offered with more tech, especially in the safety department, but sadly the Premier’s advanced safety features are limited to forward-collision warnings. It cannot be equipped with automatic emergency braking at any price.