The 2019 Chevrolet Trax is a city-sized crossover SUV that makes up for its low thrill demeanor with budget-friendly pricing.

Overall, we rate the 2019 Trax at 4.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

It scores for its low price, but that’s about it. The Trax comes up short in terms of refinement, styling, and safety. The Trax makes a decent choice at or close to its $22,000 base price, but we’d shop the competition carefully before signing on the dotted line.

The 2019 Trax is offered in LS, LT, and Premier trim levels. A 1.4-liter turbo-4 pairs to a 6-speed automatic. Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional, but the Trax is not a dirt road champion. Despite its little engine and lithe curb weight, the Trax isn’t as miserly as you might expect. All-wheel-drive versions earn just 30 mpg on the highway according to the EPA.

Pint-size dimensions mean the Trax excels at urban driving, but its short wheelbase and budget suspension make it nervous on a curvy road or a wide-open highway.

The Trax provides a good view out for drivers and more cargo utility than subcompact cars. Its rear seat is a tight fit for adults and its interior is dressed in low-buck plastics. The related Buick Encore is swankier inside and more powerful, but just as cramped.

We’d like the Trax more if it offered the active safety gear now standard on some rivals. Forward-collision warnings are relegated to the Premier trim only and no Trax can be fitted with automatic emergency braking.