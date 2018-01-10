2018 Chevrolet Trax Review

#13 in Small SUVs
Consumer Reviews
0 Reviews
2018 Chevrolet Trax FWD 4-door LS Angular Front Exterior View
Shopping for a new Chevrolet Trax?
See exclusive deals in your area
See Your Price
2018
The Car Connection
2018
The Car Connection

The Car Connection Expert Review

John Voelcker John Voelcker Senior Editor
January 10, 2018

The 2018 Chevrolet Trax, Chevy’s smallest utility vehicle, is straightforward: it’s plain on the outside but practical inside, not particularly fast but adequately fuel-efficient.

The 2018 Chevrolet Trax is the smallest utility vehicle offered by Chevy. The Equinox and Traverse crossovers sit above it in the lineup.

You can think of the Trax either as a small SUV or a tall hatchback, and it makes up for a lack of flash with good value for money. The Trax is offered in three trim levels: base LS, mid-level LT, and top-of-the-line Premium.

In the smallest crossover segment, most entries strive for stylistic flair, while Chevy takes the opposite tack. With the Trax, Chevy offers a high-riding, straightforward, practical five-door vehicle with optional all-wheel drive but only a single powertrain.

Review continues below

Overall, we give the Trax 5.7 out of 10 available points, a respectable rating though lower than the top-rated competitors in the segment. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2018 Trax’s ratings are average for design, and quality and comfort. It does well on safety and features. Its weak spot is performance—it’s slow—and fuel economy that’s not quite up to the standard of the best subcompact SUVs.

Continue Reading

The Car Connection Consumer Review

Rate and Review your car for The Car Connection! Tell us your own ratings for a vehicle you own. Rate your car on Performance, Safety, Features and more.
Write a Review
$21,000
MSRP based on FWD 4-Door LS
 
See Your Price
5.7
Overall
Expert Rating
Rating breakdown on a scale of 1 to 10?
Styling 5
Performance 4
Comfort & Quality 5
Safety 6
Features 7
Fuel Economy 7
Best in Small SUVs
Compare the 2018 Chevrolet Trax against the competition
Compare All Cars
Looking for a different year of the Chevrolet Trax?
Read reviews & get prices
Related Used Listings
Browse used listings in your area
See More Used

2018 Chevrolet Trax Pricing Insights

  • 2018 Trax supplies building; 2017s gone
  • Factory rebate up to $3,250
  • Lease from $179 for 39 months
  • Get 0% APR for 60 months
See Your Price
 