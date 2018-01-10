The 2018 Chevrolet Trax is the smallest utility vehicle offered by Chevy. The Equinox and Traverse crossovers sit above it in the lineup.

You can think of the Trax either as a small SUV or a tall hatchback, and it makes up for a lack of flash with good value for money. The Trax is offered in three trim levels: base LS, mid-level LT, and top-of-the-line Premium.

In the smallest crossover segment, most entries strive for stylistic flair, while Chevy takes the opposite tack. With the Trax, Chevy offers a high-riding, straightforward, practical five-door vehicle with optional all-wheel drive but only a single powertrain.

Review continues below

Overall, we give the Trax 5.7 out of 10 available points, a respectable rating though lower than the top-rated competitors in the segment. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2018 Trax’s ratings are average for design, and quality and comfort. It does well on safety and features. Its weak spot is performance—it’s slow—and fuel economy that’s not quite up to the standard of the best subcompact SUVs.