What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Chevrolet Traverse? What does it compare to?

The 2023 Chevrolet Traverse is a big—but not overwhelmingly large—three-row crossover SUV with chunky styling and a comfortable cabin. It’s a bit bigger than most rivals, including the Kia Telluride and Honda Pilot.

Is the 2023 Chevrolet Traverse a good SUV?

With the 2023 Traverse, Chevy has a solid offering with a good level of standard tech and plenty of options. It earns a 6.2 out of 10, but might nudge higher if Chevrolet wasn’t so stingy with some advanced driver assistance features. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Chevrolet Traverse?

Not much. Just a couple of new paint hues spice up the Traverse this year. LS, LT, RS, Premier, and High Country trims carry over, each with its own interpretation of the basic crossover’s crisp, almost SUV-like styling outside and spacious, car-like cabin.

The 310-hp V-6 delivers good acceleration through the standard 9-speed automatic, though the optional all-wheel-drive system has a dated manual pushbutton mode in contrast to rivals that require no driver intervention for slick terrain. Ride quality suits the Traverse’s cruising capability, but fuel economy isn’t great at 21 mpg combined, or 20 mpg combined with all-wheel drive. Rivals with hybrid power can top 30 mpg combined, by comparison.

Where the Chevy earns its chops is in its interior, which while not quite ritzy offers up plenty of space. Only minivans offer similar flexibility.

Crash-test scores have been OK, but Chevy makes buyers pony up for adaptive cruise control and a surround-view camera system.

How much does the 2023 Chevrolet Traverse cost?

Pricing hasn’t been announced, but don’t look for a big shift from last year’s $35,000 price of entry. The LT trim adds a few niceties, and even with all-wheel drive it can be judiciously optioned to not much more than $40,000.

Where is the 2023 Chevrolet Traverse made?

In Lansing, Michigan.