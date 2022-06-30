Likes
- Great interior space
- Comfortable ride
- Good in-cabin tech
- Decent V-6 power
Dislikes
- So-so fuel economy
- Inconvenient AWD system
- Relatively limited options
- Light on flair
Buying tip
features & specs
Though not the most exciting three-row crossover SUV, the 2023 Chevrolet Traverse has a lot going for it, including great passenger space.
What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Chevrolet Traverse? What does it compare to?
The 2023 Chevrolet Traverse is a big—but not overwhelmingly large—three-row crossover SUV with chunky styling and a comfortable cabin. It’s a bit bigger than most rivals, including the Kia Telluride and Honda Pilot.
Is the 2023 Chevrolet Traverse a good SUV?
With the 2023 Traverse, Chevy has a solid offering with a good level of standard tech and plenty of options. It earns a 6.2 out of 10, but might nudge higher if Chevrolet wasn’t so stingy with some advanced driver assistance features. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2023 Chevrolet Traverse?
Not much. Just a couple of new paint hues spice up the Traverse this year. LS, LT, RS, Premier, and High Country trims carry over, each with its own interpretation of the basic crossover’s crisp, almost SUV-like styling outside and spacious, car-like cabin.
The 310-hp V-6 delivers good acceleration through the standard 9-speed automatic, though the optional all-wheel-drive system has a dated manual pushbutton mode in contrast to rivals that require no driver intervention for slick terrain. Ride quality suits the Traverse’s cruising capability, but fuel economy isn’t great at 21 mpg combined, or 20 mpg combined with all-wheel drive. Rivals with hybrid power can top 30 mpg combined, by comparison.
Where the Chevy earns its chops is in its interior, which while not quite ritzy offers up plenty of space. Only minivans offer similar flexibility.
Crash-test scores have been OK, but Chevy makes buyers pony up for adaptive cruise control and a surround-view camera system.
How much does the 2023 Chevrolet Traverse cost?
Pricing hasn’t been announced, but don’t look for a big shift from last year’s $35,000 price of entry. The LT trim adds a few niceties, and even with all-wheel drive it can be judiciously optioned to not much more than $40,000.
Where is the 2023 Chevrolet Traverse made?
In Lansing, Michigan.
2023 Chevrolet Traverse
Styling
The 2023 Chevrolet Traverse makes a soft styling statement.
Is the Chevrolet Traverse a good-looking car?
Short on thrills, the 2023 Traverse has clean, unpretentious lines that look more SUV than soft crossover. It’s just as plain inside. The 2023 Chevy Traverse scores a perfectly average 5 out of 10.
LED exterior lighting and a wide grille give the Traverse a purposeful look, but it makes little effort to be rugged or upscale even in High Country or Premier trims, which have slightly different exterior trim.
Inside, the Traverse has a class-average 8.0-inch touchscreen and curvy lines with controls that seem easy enough to sort through. Even swathed in perforated brown leather in top trims, the Traverse makes little styling impression, however.
2023 Chevrolet Traverse
Performance
A buttery smooth ride elevates the 2023 Chevrolet Traverse.
Is the Chevrolet Traverse 4WD?
It can be, though Chevy fits an all-wheel-drive system with a fuel-saving front-drive mode. When snow or rain falls, you’ll have to remember to select all-wheel drive again.
How fast is the Chevrolet Traverse?
The 310-hp V-6 under the Traverse’s long hood provides decent grunt, and it mostly works well with the 9-speed automatic transmission. The Traverse can tow up to 5,000 lb, too. This smooth engine gives off luxury vibes.
Using its heft to its advantage, the Traverse smothers big bumps and lousy terrain even with the largest wheel option available. Its Buick Enclave sibling rides a little nicer thanks to fancy adaptive dampers, but the difference isn’t necessarily great enough to justify the cost difference.
The Traverse offers responsive steering and good moves, though its size never vanishes. It can be a chore to swing into big parking spots or through tight city streets.
Overall, the Traverse scores 6 on the TCC scale thanks to its good ride quality.
2023 Chevrolet Traverse
Comfort & Quality
Decadent it isn’t, but the 2023 Chevrolet Traverse is plenty spacious.
Chevrolet offers seating for up to eight passengers in the 2023 Traverse. Unlike some competitors, this spacious cabin can actually accommodate all those passengers.
The Traverse’s huge dimensions are well-utilized inside, earning it 9 out of 10 points due to how it accommodates passengers and their gear.
Front passengers are treated to terrific seats with a good range of power adjustment on most trim levels, with optional heating and cooling depending on the trim. Second-row riders have 38 inches of leg room and a choice of either a bench or captain’s chairs split by a small walk-through space. The third row’s 33 inches of leg room may seem tight, but average-size adults can squeeze back there for a bit.
Thoughtful touches include lots of small-item storage and many USB ports.
Behind the third row, the 23 cubic-foot cargo area opens to nearly 58 cubes with row three stowed, and it can stretch to nearly 100 cubic feet of maximum hauling capacity.
No Traverse is especially dressy inside, though High Country and Premier versions have nicer trim that helps justify their $50,000-plus price tags.
2023 Chevrolet Traverse
Safety
The 2023 Chevrolet Traverse pairs decent crash-test scores with average collision-avoidance tech.
How safe is the Chevrolet Traverse?
For now, the 2023 Traverse scores 7 out of 10 points for its safety, though we’re still waiting for the NHTSA to deliver its latest round of testing and the IIHS hasn’t looked at its headlights.
The most recently-tested Traverse model—the 2021—scored five stars from the NHTSA, and so far IIHS test results have been mostly “Good.”
Automatic emergency braking is standard, though more advanced tech such as blind-spot monitors, a surround-view camera system, rear camera mirror, and adaptive cruise control require stepping up to higher-trim models. Some rivals fit much of this tech to all models.
2023 Chevrolet Traverse
Features
The 2023 Chevrolet Traverse can be a pretty good buy with the right level of options.
In base LS configuration, the 2023 Chevrolet Traverse costs $35,315 to start. That money buys a good range of features including seating for eight, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 18-inch wheels, and cloth seats.
That’s enough for an 8 out of 10 here, even though some competitors deliver better warranty coverage than Chevy’s 3-year/36,000-mile deal.
Which Chevrolet Traverse should I buy?
We’d spend up for the $37,790 LT with its power-adjustable driver’s seat, upgraded interior trim, and available second-row captains chairs, and even then we might be tempted by extra-cost leather, heated seats, parking sensors, and adaptive cruise control.
How much is a fully loaded Chevrolet Traverse?
Go for broke and the Traverse High Country runs $52,695 for its leather trim, panoramic sunroof, two rows of heated seats, Bose audio, and more.
2023 Chevrolet Traverse
Fuel Economy
This big SUV is no fuel miser.
Is the Chevrolet Traverse good on gas?
Not really. The EPA rates last year’s model at 18 mpg city, 27 highway, 21 combined, or 17/25/20 mpg with all-wheel drive. That’s a 2 out of 10 on the TCC scale.
Hybrid versions of the Explorer and Highlander are much greener, both topping 30 mpg combined.