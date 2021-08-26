What kind of car is the 2022 Chevrolet Traverse? What does it compare to?

The Traverse sits atop Chevy’s crossover family lineup, with seating for seven or eight people and a strong V-6 powertrain, coupled to front- or all-wheel drive. It’s a rival for the Honda Pilot, Kia Telluride, Hyundai Palisade, and Subaru Ascent, among others.

Is the 2022 Chevrolet Traverse a good car?

It’s a stronger entry this year, thanks to some meaningful updates. We give it a TCC Rating of 6.7 out of 10, a big uptick thanks to newly available safety gear. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Chevy Traverse?

With its base L trim dropped, it’s now sold in LS, LT, RS, Premier, and High Country versions. All now come with automatic emergency braking and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto—and all wear reshaped headlights and taillights that do little to change the Traverse’s pleasant but anonymous style.

The powertrain’s unchanged, too. The same 310-hp 3.6-liter V-6 combines with a 9-speed automatic to give the Traverse the kind of punch it needs to carry more than a couple of passengers. It’s tuned for a quiet and well-damped ride—it’s the apex of predictability, something crossovers need and have to do well. We’re mixed on its all-wheel-drive system: It’s an outdated pushbutton design that can help with traction, but requires a manual tap to engage. That went out of style in the 1990s.

Chevy suits up the Traverse for basketball-team duty—five starters get the best seats with lots of room and comfortably padded chairs. The walk-ons get row three’s less ritzy accommodations, but they should be glad to be there in any case. Cargo space excels, with roll-aboard space even behind the third row, and nearly a hundred cubic feet of storage behind the front seats when needed.

The Traverse earns good—but not great—crash test scores. This year Chevy has made automatic emergency braking standard across the board, and makes adaptive cruise control more widely available, too. A surround-view camera system and a rear camera mirror top off the safety technology spreadsheet.

How much does the 2022 Chevy Traverse cost?

We expect the base 2022 Traverse LS to cost about $35,000, with standard eight-passenger seating, cloth upholstery, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. We like the all-wheel-drive Traverse LT with captain’s chairs in the second row, for about $40,000, while top versions push the $55,000 limit with leather upholstery, cooled front seats, and Bose audio.

Where is the 2022 Chevy Traverse made?

In Lansing, Michigan.