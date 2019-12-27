With the 2020 Traverse, Chevrolet has a three-row crossover that hits all the right notes like pop music—but with more substance.

This year, the Traverse ditches a slow-selling turbo-4 and adds better infotainment software in top models.

It’s a 6.0 on our overall scale, boosted by its overall comfort. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Like last year, the Traverse is available in L, LS, LT, RS, Premier, and High Country trims. It starts at just over $30,000 and tops out at more than $53,000 in top trims with all-wheel drive.

The Traverse is a smoothed-over but rugged-looking family hauler that was refreshed for 2018. It skips some of the looks from Chevy’s newest pickups and SUVs, namely the Tahoe and Suburban, which are bigger than the Traverse.

The inside is relatively clean and user-friendly, with a 7.0- or 8.0-inch touchscreen in the center.

A 3.6-liter V-6 powers the Traverse and is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission and front- or all-wheel drive. It makes 310 horsepower and returns up to 22 mpg combined, which is on par with crossovers its size. The Traverse can tow up to 5,000 pounds when properly equipped.

Three rows of seats are fitted into the Traverse, with room for up to eight. The wayback is big enough for adults on short trips and behind the third row there are more than 23 cubic feet of room for cargo, which is big for its class.

Automatic emergency braking is reserved for top trims as a spend-up extra in many configurations and not available in base versions.

Base Traverse Ls are front-wheel drive only and don’t offer all-wheel drive. Our recommended version is a Traverse LT that costs $36,595 with front-wheel drive or $40,395 with all-wheel drive. It includes a power-adjustable driver’s seat, upgraded cloth interior, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, second-row captain’s chairs, and more available options, including automatic emergency braking for more than $36,000 or $40,000 with all-wheel drive.