The 2019 Chevy Traverse takes a bland family wagon idea and steers it toward the men’s clothing department.

Upgraded last year, inside and out, the Traverse stands pat with a couple new options for shoppers. It earns a 6.4 on our overall scale thanks to superlative space inside (just look at it!) and good options. Active safety features on more trims would do it right by our scale, and right by families, but we digress. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Traverse was new last year and borrowed much of its looks from Chevy’s truck division. The three-row crossover is still firmly focused on family detail despite its looks, and its interior is on the wash-and-ready side of the durable vs. designer debate. It’s still handsome, and in top trims can be dressed in leather, but it doesn’t step on the related Buick Enclave’s premium looks.

Under the hood, a 3.6-liter V-6 that makes 310 horsepower and returns about 22 mpg combined will be most common. A smooth-shifting 9-speed automatic is the only transmission on offer—thank goodness it’s one of the better ones.

Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is available on most trims, but it’s a part-time system that doesn’t engage itself—you need to know when you need it.

A 2.0-liter turbo-4 can be had underhood the Traverse RS with front-wheel drive. It’s no more efficient or powerful than the V-6, and this year Chevy has added an AWD RS with the V-6 that’s starting to relegate the turbo-4 to “also-ran” status.

The Traverse is comfortable in all three rows, even for adults. That kind of room in the wayback is unusual in the class, but scant shoulder space stops us short of saying it’s OK to find seven of your closest friends and head for a Dakota this weekend—North or South, your pick.

Federal testers give the Traverse relatively good scores, but independent testers haven’t crashed one yet.

Base L models will be rare sights on lots. We suggest starting with the LT trim that includes power-adjustable driver’s seat, second-row captain’s chairs, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, upgraded cloth seats, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, and 18-inch wheels. Options abound for LTs, including leather upholstery, 20-inch wheels, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, and blind-spot monitors.

There’s room to grow, is what we’re saying.