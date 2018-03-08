The 2018 Chevrolet Traverse is a big, simple American crossover, so the fact that it has very comfortable, supportive front and second-row seats, and a roomy third row that can comfortably seat two adults without much complaining isn’t a big surprise. That helps boost the Traverse to an impressive 9 out of 10 on our comfort scale. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Every Traverse gets wide, supportive front seats, while the LS and above are eight-way adjustable and powered. We managed to pound out over 250 miles in a single stint sitting in these seats and climbed out with nary a hint of back pain or numbness. It’s a similar story in the back, where the available captain’s chairs—standard on LT Cloth and above—feature four-way adjustability.

On paper, the Traverse’s third row is very impressive. There’s 33.5 inches of leg room, which is more than the 31.9 inches in the very back of the Honda Pilot, the 30.7 inches in the updated Nissan Pathfinder’s third row, and the 33.3 inches in the back of the Ford Explorer. While your author—a 6-foot-2, long-legged man that weighs around 245 pounds—had little issue getting into the third row and sitting comfortably, provided the middle seats were in an agreeable position, some of our passengers weren’t as keen.

We managed to cram seven adults into the Traverse’s cabin, and while those in the first and second row had little to complain about, the third-row passengers weren’t nearly as happy. We put the three smallest in our party in the back, but the outboard third-row passengers complained about a lack of leg room over even a short journey.

The bigger issue, though, is shoulder space—Chevrolet doesn’t offer an exact measurement, so it’s difficult to make a comparison with the competition, even our three guinea pigs had trouble sitting side-by-side comfortably. While the Traverse doubtlessly works as a seven- or eight-passenger vehicle (if you have the second-row bench) if most of your passengers are children, we’d classify it as a six-passenger vehicle at best if you’re moving multiple adults.

Even with the third-row occupied, there’s an impressive amount of cargo space available. The 2018 Traverse offers 23 cubic feet, which is more cargo space than most mid-size family sedans. Fold the second row down and the cargo volume swells to 58.1 cubes, while the Traverse offers a maximum of 98.2 cubic feet with both the second and third-row folded flat—the Chevy offers more cargo volume than the Pilot, Explorer, or Pathfinder, and by a significant margin in some cases.

Material quality is largely dependent on trim level. While even the base Traverse gets attractive plastics with a solid, durable feel, it’s not until you reach the higher trim levels that Chevy responds. Our LT Leather test vehicle had pleasant touches beyond the hide-upholstered seats—there’s leather on the door panels and stitched leather on the dash. The range-topping High Country elevates the interior even more, attaching finer hides in a rich tan and adding synthetic suede and wood touches across the door panels and dash.

