What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer? What does it compare to?

With the Trailblazer, Chevy has a city-friendly crossover SUV with a relatively low price of entry and expressive styling. It’s a good rival to the Jeep Renegade and Kia Seltos.

Is the 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer a good car/SUV?

While refined and stylish, the Trailblazer is light on power and delivers so-so fuel economy. It can also get expensive with options. It scores a 5.7 out of 10 on the TCC scale, lower than last year due to our tougher fuel-economy standards. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer?

The Trailblazer sees few tweaks for 2023 aside from a few color changes.

A single body style is offered with Camaro-inspired styling inside and out. LS, LT, Activ, and RS trim levels offer front- or all-wheel drive, and engine choices include a 1.2-liter turbo-3 rated at 137 hp and paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) or a 1.3-liter turbo-3 that puts out 155 hp and teams with a 9-speed automatic transmission.

Fuel economy is better on paper than in reality, at least from our testing. Look for somewhere around 30 mpg combined with front-wheel-drive models or 28 mpg combined with all-wheel drive.

The Trailblazer has a nice-looking cabin with a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Automatic emergency braking is standard, while adaptive cruise control is optional. Good crash test-scores from the NHTSA and the IIHS mean the Trailblazer is a safe choice.

How much does the 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer cost?

The Trailblazer lineup starts in the low-$20,000 range and can top out well over $30,000. The best bet here is the LT trim for around $26,000 with a few options.

Where is the 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer made?

In South Korea.