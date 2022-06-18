2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

2022
The Car Connection Expert Review

Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz Senior Editor
June 18, 2022

Buying tip

The Trailblazer makes the most sense in LT trim, preferably with few options.

AWD 4-Door ACTIV
AWD 4-Door LS
AWD 4-Door LT
MPG
26 city / 30 hwy
MPG
26 city / 30 hwy
MPG
26 city / 30 hwy
MSRP
$27,400
MSRP
$23,800
MSRP
$26,000
The 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer is a neatly-styled small crossover SUV, but we wish it was either more powerful or more fuel-efficient—or both.

What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer? What does it compare to?

With the Trailblazer, Chevy has a city-friendly crossover SUV with a relatively low price of entry and expressive styling. It’s a good rival to the Jeep Renegade and Kia Seltos.  

Is the 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer a good car/SUV?

While refined and stylish, the Trailblazer is light on power and delivers so-so fuel economy. It can also get expensive with options. It scores a 5.7 out of 10 on the TCC scale, lower than last year due to our tougher fuel-economy standards. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer?

The Trailblazer sees few tweaks for 2023 aside from a few color changes. 

A single body style is offered with Camaro-inspired styling inside and out. LS, LT, Activ, and RS trim levels offer front- or all-wheel drive, and engine choices include a 1.2-liter turbo-3 rated at 137 hp and paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) or a 1.3-liter turbo-3 that puts out 155 hp and teams with a 9-speed automatic transmission. 

Fuel economy is better on paper than in reality, at least from our testing. Look for somewhere around 30 mpg combined with front-wheel-drive models or 28 mpg combined with all-wheel drive. 

The Trailblazer has a nice-looking cabin with a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Automatic emergency braking is standard, while adaptive cruise control is optional. Good crash test-scores from the NHTSA and the IIHS mean the Trailblazer is a safe choice. 

How much does the 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer cost?

The Trailblazer lineup starts in the low-$20,000 range and can top out well over $30,000. The best bet here is the LT trim for around $26,000 with a few options. 

Where is the 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer made?

In South Korea.

6

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

Styling

The 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer pairs rugged touches with clean lines.

Is the Chevrolet Trailblazer a good-looking car?

It’s not as playful as some competitors, but the Trailblazer has evergreen lines that should age well. We score it 6 out of 10.

Base versions are a little plain outside, while the LT has dressier wheels and an optional contrasting roof that adds fun appeal. Activ versions look somewhat rugged, even if they’re not, while RS models have somewhat racier design cues. Neither styling package is backed up by any real functionality change, though.

Inside, the Trailblazer has a clean, not terribly exciting dash. Activ and RS versions have more fun materials and colorful trim, which helps elevate the experience a bit.

4

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

Performance

It may look sporty, but the 2023 Chevy Trailblazer does not provide rubber-burning performance.

Is the Chevrolet Trailblazer 4WD?

It can be. All-wheel drive costs around $2,000, but it adds a more powerful engine and a better transmission. 

How fast is the Chevrolet Trailblazer?

It’s not quick. The 2023 Trailblazer offers just 137 hp in base form, which eventually makes its way to the front wheels via a CVT.  

An upsized turbo-3 that puts out 155 hp is optional, though it hardly transforms the Trailblazer into a blazer of, well, trails. With all-wheel drive, the bigger turbo-3 comes with a 9-speed automatic transmission that behaves a lot better than the CVT. 

That power deficit leaves us at a 4 out of 10 for performance.

Otherwise, the Trailblazer has reasonable handling and a comfortable enough ride. Handling is decent thanks mostly to well-weighted steering.

Activ versions sit up a smidge higher than other models, but don’t really offer any serious four-wheeling ability.

6

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

Comfort & Quality

The Chevy Trailblazer is spacious inside for its small dimensions.

The 2023 Chevy Trailblazer has a comfortable enough interior with decent space and materials that fit its price tag. Its 6 out of 10 score comes courtesy its 25-cubic-foot cargo area. 

Front-seat riders will find decent padding and a power-adjustable driver’s seat on LT and higher trims. The second row is a tight fit for bigger passengers but adequate for kiddos. 

Decent small-item storage and materials that have a quality look and feel are matched by active noise canceling that helps the Trailblazer feel more upscale than its price tag might otherwise suggest.

8

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

Safety

The 2023 Chevy Trailblazer has a good crash-test record.

 

How safe is the Chevrolet Trailblazer?

With a five-star overall rating from the NHTSA, a Top Safety Pick+ award from the IIHS, and standard automatic emergency braking plus a host of airbags, the 2023 Chevy Trailblazer earns 8 out of 10 points on our scale.

Adaptive cruise control is optional on LT and higher trim levels. 

To get the best headlights, the IIHS says to step up to the Technology Package, however.

6

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

Features

Decently well-equipped, the 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer can get pricey with options.

The 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer leaves the factory with a decent array of standard features for the money, but it’s light on “wow” factor equipment. We rate it at 6 out of 10 thanks to its decent infotainment system. 

Base Trailblazer L models exist mostly for advertising purposes, though they do come with a 7.0-inch touchscreen, basic active safety tech, and alloy wheels. Most shoppers will step up to the LS, which is available in more paint hues and costs around $23,000. 

Which Chevrolet Trailblazer should I buy?

The LT adds cruise control and a few other nice features for around $25,000, plus it’s the gateway to a color-contrasting roof and adaptive cruise control. 

All-wheel drive adds around $2,000 to most trims. 

How much is a fully loaded Chevrolet Trailblazer?

You can spend around $33,000 on a loaded Trailblazer if you must, but that money buys larger crossovers with similar features and more power. 

4

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

Fuel Economy

The 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer is not especially green.

We’ve revised our Green ratings this year to reflect more widely available, and more efficient, electric vehicles. As a result, last year’s 6 score here has been lowered to a 4.

Is the Chevrolet Trailblazer good on gas?

For the 2022 model year, the EPA rated the Trailblazer at 29/31/30 mpg with the base turbo-3, or 29/33/31 mpg with the larger 1.3-liter engine that doesn’t have to work quite as hard. 

All-wheel-drive models come in at 26/30/28 mpg. In real-world driving, we’ve seen closer to 25 mpg combined.

Several rivals do better with more power underhood.

$21,800
5.7
Overall
Expert Rating
Styling 6
Performance 4
Comfort & Quality 6
Safety 8
Features 6
Fuel Economy 4
