What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer? What does it compare to?

The Chevy Trailblazer returned to the party last year as a slimmed-down, reasonably-priced crossover SUV with a stylish bod and less turbocharged power than we’d like to see.

Shop it against the Hyundai Kona, Kia Seltos, and Jeep Renegade, among others.

Is the 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer a good car/SUV?

The Trailblazer is a stylish, refined choice, but it’s not our favorite small SUV. We rate it at 5.6 out of 10, with demerits for its subpar acceleration and fuel economy. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer?

This year, the Trailblazer mostly carries over aside from the addition of a heated steering wheel to high-end versions and a few air conditioning system tweaks. Look for L, LS, and LT as the mainstream trim levels, plus rugged-looking (think Subaru-lite) Activ and sporty-looking (think Mazda-lite) RS.

No matter the trim, the Trailblazer is a pert, attractive little SUV outside with clean, if hardly thrilling, looks inside. It’s not a big statement-maker, but its clean lines should help it look fresh for a while.

Front-drive models that start with L make use of a 1.2-liter turbo-3 rated at just 137 hp. A 1.3-liter version comes with all-wheel drive, and it trades the base continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) for a 9-speed automatic. With 155 hp tasked with lugging around a little more heft, it’s hardly a transformative combo.

Fuel economy is good on paper, but not great in practice. The EPA says to expect upward of 30 mpg combined with front-wheel drive and 28 mpg combined with all-wheel drive. Our experience suggests that’s 10 percent high, and off the mark of some competitors.

The Trailblazer heads to dealer lots with standard automatic emergency braking and eight airbags. A few tweaks late in the 2021 model year bumped its federal crash-test score to five stars overall, a figure that should carry into 2022.

How much does the 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer cost?

Chevy hasn’t detailed pricing for the 2022 Trailblazer, but don’t look for it to stray far from its just-over $20,000 base price. Realistically, plan on at least the LS or LT trim levels for around $26,000 with a few options.

Where is the 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer made?

In South Korea.