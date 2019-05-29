The 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer is a compact crossover that slots into the automaker's lineup between the smaller Trax and the bigger Equinox.

Although the Trailblazer's dimensions place it closer to the small end of Chevy's crossover lineup, it's more closely associated with the bigger Blazer due to its visual similarities.

The 2021 Chevy Trailblazer will go on sale in early 2020, although General Motors hasn't yet said how much it will cost.

Review continues below

Style and performance

The new Trailblazer borrows heavily from the bigger Blazer in looks and curb appeal. The crossovers graft the Camaro's nose on a crossover with mostly good results. The sharper beak and big grille reach broadly into a strong line that continues down the body sides. Like the Blazer, the Trailblazer kicks up at the rear end—highlighted by a contrasting roof that appears to "float" a la other on-trend crossovers. Chevy hasn't given us a look at the Trailblazer's tail, but we expect it too will closely follow the Blazer.

Inside, the Trailblazer is comparatively muted but a wing-like dash and center touchscreen complement splashes of color around the vents and seats in some trim levels.

Chevy hasn't yet said what will power the Trailblazer nor if all-wheel drive will be available. The Trailblazer is related to the 2020 Buick Encore GX and likely will share an engine, but we don't yet know if either will be electrified.

Comfort, safety and features

The Trailblazer's dimensions are still a mystery, although Chevy has said it will be bigger than the Trax and smaller than the Equinox. Both crossovers offer seating for five, although the Trax is cramped with any more than two people aboard.

GM said the new Trailblazer will come standard with automatic emergency braking and active lane control, two key life-saving features that will be nearly universal for all 2021 models from every automaker. Adaptive cruise control and a mirror-based rearview camera are on the options list.

Chevy hasn't detailed trim levels and equipment for the Trailblazer although a sporty RS model is part of the lineup.

The Chevy Trailblazer will go on sale in early 2020.