What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe? What does it compare to?

With the Tahoe, Chevrolet has a big – but not gargantuan – SUV capable of seating as many as nine passengers while towing a hefty trailer. It’s a rival to the Ford Expedition and GMC Yukon.

Is the 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe a good SUV?

If you can justify its hefty fuel consumption and truck-like nature, the 2023 Tahoe is a strong choice among big SUVs. We rate it at 6.8 out of 10, a good score for a vehicle with lousy fuel economy and so-so crash-test scores. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe?

The only major tweak for 2023 is the addition of the GM’s trick Super Cruise limited hands-free driving assistance system, which is now optional on the Tahoe High Country.

Otherwise, the Tahoe carries into 2022 in a choice of trim levels mostly with V-8 power, though a turbodiesel 6-cylinder is optional. The 353-hp 5.3-liter V-8 standard on most models can be upgraded to the thirsty 420-hp 6.2-liter V-8, and while we like the diesel’s hefty torque and better fuel economy, it’s a pricey option on most trims.

The base V-8 comes in at 18 mpg in both rear- and four-wheel-drive configurations and the 6.2-liter V-8 is rated at between 16 and 17 mpg combined. The turbodiesel ups the ante to as high as 24 mpg combined.

Though a nine-seat version with three rows of seats is available, most Tahoes have front bucket seats and a choice between second-row captain’s chairs or a bench. A third row that can accommodate adults in reasonable comfort is standard.

Though automatic emergency braking is standard, the Tahoe scored just four stars overall from the NHTSA and has not yet been tested by the IIHS.

How much does the 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe cost?

Starting at around $52,000, the Tahoe LS is hardly luxurious. A reasonable $5,000 or so nets the LT with its upsized screens, leather seats, and Bose audio. It’s the one we’d buy, unless you’re really smitted with the $63,000 or so Z71’s off-roady bits. The $75,000 High Country is as much a selling point for the related GMC Yukon Denali and Cadillac Escalade as anything else.

Where is the 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe made?

In Arlington, Texas.