Our review of the 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe is coming soon.
Specs
Gas Mileage 15 mpg City/20 mpg Hwy
Engine Gas V8, 5.3L
EPA Class No Data
Style Name 2WD LS
Drivetrain Rear Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 8
Passenger Doors 4
Body Style Sport Utility
Transmission Transmission, 10-speed automatic electronically controlled with overdrive, includes Traction Select System including tow/haul (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)More Specs »
News
2021 Cadillac Escalade, Chevy Tahoe and Suburban, GMC Yukon recalled for seat belt issue
GM is recalling its redesigned full-size SUVs for seat belts in the third row that can become trapped or damaged in the seat-folding mechanism, the NHTSA announced Monday. During assembly, the outboard seat belts in the third row might have been...Read More»
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe High Country vs. 2021 Cadillac Escalade Platinum: Compare SUVs
The Cadillac Escalade has always had the finest features in the GM family of full-size SUVs, but its success was built in part on the back of the workingman’s Tahoe. The gap between the basic and the bougie narrowed this year when GM...Read More»
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe vs. 2021 GMC Yukon: Compare SUVs
The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and 2021 GMC Yukon full-size SUVs are cousins that share their underpinnings, powertrains, features and most options. The chrome-laden Yukon Denali differentiates itself with a slightly tweaked dashboard. The general...Read More»
