The 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe is proof that sometimes the old ways are best… at least when it comes to hauling people and stuff. With its truck platform and strong V-8 engine options, the Tahoe tows more and goes further off-road than most crossovers. Still, the big Chevy is showing its age in what may be the final model year for this generation. We give it 6.4 out of 10 overall. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Tahoe receives no changes for 2020 minus the deletion of one paint color and a few option-package reshufflings. An all-new model is reportedly due for 2021, so look for some great deals on the last fourth-generation Tahoes, particularly leftover 2019 models.

It may look stoic next to the comparatively wild new Silverado and re-born Blazer models, but the Tahoe is still a big SUV with presence. If you’re looking for a more chrome-laden experience, the GMC Yukon is essentially the same vehicle, and those in search of luxury would be wise to turn to the Cadillac Escalade. A long-wheelbase version of the Tahoe is available in the form of the Chevrolet Suburban, which adds about 20 inches and a lot more cargo room, especially behind the third row. Chevy, GMC, Cadillac—they all roll off the same Arlington, Texas, assembly plant.

All Tahoes come standard with a 5.3-liter V-8 and 6-speed automatic transmission with the exception of the RST and Premier Plus Special Editions, which get more grunt from a 6.2-liter V-8 and 10-speed automatic. The base engine makes a respectable 355 horsepower, while the upgraded engine pushes out 420 hp. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and four-wheel drive costs extra on every Tahoe.

A body-on-frame design and pickup truck chassis yields more ground clearance than the average crossover SUV, while the maximum tow rating sits at an impressive 8,400 pounds. Of course, a truck platform has its compromises, namely in the form of handling, ride quality, and interior capacity.

The Tahoe can be as stripped-down or luxurious as you like, with everything from cloth seats to fine leather and rear-seat infotainment systems. Front seat passengers will be plenty comfortable, and rear-seat occupants fare well enough, but the third row is cramped and all-but eliminates rear cargo room.

Though only managing a disappointing four stars in crash tests, the Tahoe offers some optional active safety features including automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control. While fuel economy figures haven’t been updated for 2020, combined mileage maxes out at 17 mpg, and a dismal 13 mpg on E85 ethanol fuel.